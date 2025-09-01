Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on September 1 morning on the occasion of the country's 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

The ceremony was attended by Politburo members: Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lưong Cường, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Also present at the ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; former State Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang; former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng; former NA Chairpersons Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân; and officials and former officials of the Party and State, NA and Government, and representatives from various ministries and central agencies.

The delegates expressed their infinite gratitude and profound respect for President Hồ Chí Minh’s tremendous contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Eighty years ago, on September 2, 1945, at Ba Đình Square, President Hồ Chì Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam). The Declaration of Independence strongly demonstrated the Vietnamese people's aspiration for national independence and their determination to mobilise all their physical and mental strength, and to sacrifice their lives and property in order to safeguard their freedom and independence.

The entire Party, army, and people of Việt Nam are determined to steadfastly follow the path chosen by President Hồ Chí Minh, creatively applying his ideology to carry forward the revolutionary cause he left behind, reaching new heights and standing shoulder to shoulder with the world’s powers.

The National Day is a time to reflect on Việt Nam’s 80-year proud history, reaffirm its achievements in national construction and defence, and inspire today’s generations to carry forward the spirit of resilience and creativity toward a prosperous and civilised era for the nation.

After that, the delegation laid a wreath and offered incense at the monument dedicated war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street to commemorate the soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggle for national liberation, independence, freedom, and the happiness of the people.

The same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission – Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Party Committee – Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee of Hà Nội also laid wreaths in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and fallen combatants. — VNA/VNS