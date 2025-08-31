Late Minister of Home Affairs posthumously awarded hero title

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security on August 31 held a ceremony in Hà Nội to posthumously confer the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces during the resistance war against the US on Sen. Lieut. Gen. Bùi Thiện Ngộ, late Minister of Home Affairs (now the Ministry of Public Security).

The event took place on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), with the presence of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Throughout his revolutionary career and in various positions of responsibility, Ngộ demonstrated strategic vision and steadfast commitment, overcoming hardships and sacrifices. He consistently applied the Party’s guidelines with creativity, making great contributions to safeguarding national security and public order while building a pure, strong, and disciplined People’s Public Security force.

In particular, as Minister of Home Affairs from 1991 to 1996, a period marked by profound global changes that directly affected Việt Nam’s path to socialism, the renewal process, and national security, Ngộ firmly upheld revolutionary achievements. He led the People’s Public Security force in protecting the Party, the State, and the people, contributing significantly to maintaining the socialist orientation and advancing national renewal.

He also set a shining example of studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle, as well as the “Six Teachings” Uncle Hồ gave to the Public Security Force.

In his remarks at the ceremony, General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security, affirmed that the People’s Public Security force always cherishes and is grateful for the enormous contributions of late Minister Bùi Thiện Ngộ and other predecessors, whose dedication is a source of pride and an invaluable spiritual asset of the force.

He stressed that the entire People’s Public Security force pledges to follow the shining example of late Minister Ngộ, carrying forward the heroic tradition to build a clean, strong, regular, elite, and modern force. It will continue to affirm its role as the “sharp sword” and “steel shield” to protect the Party, the Fatherland, and the people, thereby laying a solid foundation for realising the Party’s strategic goals and aspirations of building a prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised Việt Nam that stands shoulder to shoulder with major powers worldwide.

At the ceremony, on behalf of Party and State leaders, Party General Secretary Lâm presented the title to a representative of Ngộ’s family in recognition of his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. — VNS