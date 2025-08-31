Politics & Law
Home Society

A witness to history

August 31, 2025 - 10:59
Ninety three-year-old Đỗ Hồng Phấn reflects on her vivid memories of Vietnam’s historic autumn in 1945, from the electrifying atmosphere at Ba Đình Square as President Hồ Chí Minh declared independence, to her awakening as a young patriot.

Vietnamese hearts filled with pride

Millions of Vietnamese hearts turn towards Ba Đình Square with pride, gratitude and a deep reverence for peace and for those who sacrificed their blood and lives for the nation’s independence and freedom as well as wishes that the country will develop further.
Society

Deputy PM urges urgent response to Typhoon Nongfa

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the storm is expected to make landfall this evening, August 30, in Hà Tĩnh to northern Quảng Trị. These regions were already affected by Typhoon No 5, which brought heavy rain and flooding.

