Vietnamese hearts filled with pride

By Nguyễn Hằng

**Additional reporting by Thu Vân and Lê Hương

HÀ NỘI - “Where else is there a land like ours,

Whose history is written in blood-red chapters,

Where thousands were ready to die,

For the nation to be born just once.”

The Democratic Republic of Việt Nam was born on September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence in Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội.

That moment successfully concluded the August Revolution and opened a new era for the Vietnamese people.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, millions of Vietnamese hearts turn towards Ba Đình Square with pride, gratitude and a deep reverence for peace and for those who sacrificed their blood and lives for the nation’s independence and freedom as well as wishes that the country will develop further.

Ambassador Phạm Quang Vinh, former Deputy Foreign Minister, former Ambassador to the United States and now President of the Việt Nam-US Society, said the story of the nation over these 80 years was inseparable from the story of Hồ Chí Minh’s Việt Nam.

“For anyone engaged in foreign affairs, and for me personally, it evokes very deep emotions,” he said.

In recent weeks, Vinh has observed the preparations for the anniversary and felt the great sense of pride, love for the nation, and enthusiasm across all walks of life.

“The celebrations, the music, the commemorations, the sight of the red flag with its golden star and the singing of the national anthem together create a powerful spirit within the Vietnamese people at a time when we are dedicating ourselves to development and preparing to enter a new era,” Vinh said.

Veteran Lê Tấn, 78, who was the Battalion Commander of Regiment 101, Corps 2, and participated in the 81-day battle to protect Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972, said that after passing the entrance exam to Hà Nội University of Pharmacy, he joined the army.

Tấn and his teammates went to train for two months before marching to fight in Quảng Trị Province.

“At that time, we didn’t have time to think, we simply answered the call of the nation,” he said. "The people let us stay at their house in Hà Nội, then we went to Yên Thế (in former Bắc Giang Province), then took the train to Nghệ An Province."

After that, they marched on foot to Quảng Trị Province and participated in the 81-day-and-night battle.

He fought in the first battle in An Tiêm Area, and was wounded in the arm. In the second battle, he was wounded in the leg. He fought with his comrades until the liberation of Quảng Trị. Then he continued to participate in the liberation of both Huế and Đà Nẵng.

“The fighting was ferocious. Planes bombarded us around the clock. Out of my squad of nine, only five survived. The feeling of having to witness comrades sacrifice, and burying them with my own hands, was heart-breaking and painful,” he said.

Tấn added that no words can capture the horror of war. "I am very afraid of war. For me, the luckiest thing is that Việt Nam has escaped war," he said. “Independence and freedom are priceless. Thanks to the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh, our people now have food, education and peace."

Nothing is more precious, he insisted. “Personally, I feel extremely lucky because I have survived so many battles, and have lived until now to witness the 80th autumn of independence of the nation. My heart is now filled with happiness and pride,” Tấn said.

Artist Nguyễn Thị Mộng Bích, 94, also lived through the war years. “After the wars, no family around me was without a martyr. Most were so young, just 17, 18, 19 years old. I hate war deeply. Peace is priceless,” she said.

From hardship to global standing

Ambassador Vinh said if we look back to 1945 and 1946, the nation was facing enormous hardship. President Hồ Chí Minh’s determination enabled Việt Nam not only to preserve independence but also to defend the country and later to embark upon the path of building socialism.

Vinh still recalled that in early 1946 President Hồ Chí Minh wrote to the five great powers of the United Nations. At that time, Việt Nam had just gained independence and remained fragile, beset by internal enemies and external threats, with a new resistance war looming, but President Hồ Chí Minh set out a clear international strategy.

Uncle Hồ welcomed contributions from other nations, expressed his willingness to draw upon their financial and technical resources, and signalled Việt Nam’s readiness to expand cooperation in areas such as roads and seaports and to participate in economic and political cooperation within the United Nations.

“Such a far-sighted vision, articulated in such difficult times, remains a profound lesson,” Vinh said.

Today, Việt Nam has secured a major position on the international stage. This comes above all from the country’s steadfastness and resilience in defending independence, sovereignty and national reunification, according to the diplomat.

The victories at Điện Biên Phủ, the Great Spring Victory and the country’s reunification are part of history’s legacy and have contributed greatly to Việt Nam’s reputation.

More important, however, is the transformation of the past four decades, from a war-torn and blockaded country, plagued by food shortages and hyperinflation of 700-800 per cent, into a dynamic destination for investment and development, and one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world.

Vinh also said that Việt Nam has now achieved comprehensive and extensive international integration. "Our participation in regional and global mechanisms has elevated our standing, and friends across the world, particularly in ASEAN, APEC and the United Nations, have spoken highly of Việt Nam’s role," Vinh explained.

Twice serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and sending Vietnamese troops to UN peacekeeping missions in Africa have won significant international recognition.

Amid a world of deep divisions, fierce competition among major powers, and fractured relationships, Việt Nam has still managed to maintain cooperative partnerships with all countries, including the major powers.

At present, the country boasts more than 30 partnerships at various levels, including with all the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“This is a remarkable achievement,” Vinh said. "I remember that in 2023, not only diplomats but also ordinary people paid close attention and spoke with pride about Việt Nam’s foreign policy when the top leaders of both the United States and China visited Việt Nam in the same year, elevating bilateral relations in dynamic ways. The international community regarded this very highly."

"Therefore, the 80th anniversary of independence is both a moment to look back with pride and a time to look ahead," Vinh added.

Professor Nguyễn Quang Ngọc, Vice President of the Việt Nam Association of Historical Sciences, recalled that just two weeks after the Declaration of Independence, Uncle Hồ in a letter to students on the first school day of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam said: “Whether Việt Nam’s mountains and rivers become beautiful or not, whether the Vietnamese people can step up to the glorious stage to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world powers or not, depends largely on your studies.”

The following year, at the First National Cultural Conference, Uncle Hồ said culture must light the way for the nation to develop.

Eighty years on, those aspirations had materialised, Ngọc said. "Việt Nam is advancing into a prosperous new era, harmonising tradition and modernity, economic growth and cultural preservation, while fully embracing global integration."

Professor Ngọc, now 73, believes Việt Nam today has all the conditions to grow rapidly, strongly and sustainably.

Việt Nam in their hearts

For veteran Tấn, Việt Nam in his heart is a heroic nation that overcame impossible odds. In this world, there is no nation other than Việt Nam that dared to stand up to confront the two strongest empires, yet did.

"Even though we were very poor and miserable, we were still brave and resilient to win," he said. “So, I hope future generations will always preserve peace because today's peace was paid for by the blood and bones of previous generations. Only with peace can people live safely, free from hunger, able to learn and to prosper.”

For artist Mộng Bích, Việt Nam in her heart is a small nation but so beautiful.

"My love of our country is reflected in even the simplest things. A sweet potato, a leaf, a flower vase all are beautiful because I love them," she said. "I told my children that when I die, scatter my ashes in the sea so I can travel and see my homeland forever.” VNS

The poem in the story was written by poet Nguyễn Việt Chiến