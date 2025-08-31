Party chief pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on August 31 offered incense in commemoration of President Hồ Chí Minh at the national historic and cultural site of House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street in Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm Ward, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

With deep respect and boundless gratitude, the Party chief and his entourage solemnly paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh – a brilliant leader of the Party and people, a great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a hero of national liberation, and a great man of culture, who devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Following the incense-offering ceremony, Party General Secretary Lâm and the delegation toured the site, where they listened to a presentation about the memorial, the precious artifacts related to President Hồ Chí Minh preserved there, and stories about the drafting of the Declaration of Independence that gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

In the guestbook, the Party leader wrote that he was deeply honoured and moved to revisit the historic site House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street, where beloved President Hồ Chí Minh drafted the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

The entire Party, people, and army will continue to safeguard and build upon the achievements of the revolution, striving to make Việt Nam ever more prosperous and stronger, standing shoulder to shoulder with friends across the five continents, as Uncle Hồ always wished, he continued.

The house at No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street, once belonging to Trịnh Văn Bô and Hoàng Thị Minh Hồ, patriotic bourgeois industrialists steadfastly loyal to the revolution, is located in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, a bustling commercial hub in the past. The house, with two facades – one facing Hàng Ngang Street and the other opening onto Hàng Cân Street – was chosen as President Hồ Chí Minh’s residence and workplace upon his return from the Việt Bắc resistance base in August 1945. He stayed and worked there from August 25 until early September 1945.

This was also the place where the Party Central Committee approved three crucial decisions: the Declaration of Independence, the organisation of the National Day celebration, and the establishment of the Provisional Government – laying a firm foundation for the new Vietnamese state. Notably, in this modest space, President Hồ Chí Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence that was read at Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam – now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

Recognising its historical significance, the Ministry of Culture and Information (now the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) listed House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street as a national historical and cultural relic site. — VNS