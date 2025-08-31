Đà Nẵng Airport builds a new cargo terminal

ĐÀ NẴNG — A ground-breaking ceremony on the construction of a new cargo terminal was begun at the Da Nang International Airport by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, increasing the capacity to 100,000 tonnes per year.

Representative of the ACV-Đà Nẵng branch (ACV-Đà Nẵng) said the new cargo terminal, which will be built on 2.46ha with an investment of US$24 million, is part of a series infrastructure items of upgrading and expansion at the airport in 2025-26.

The cargo terminal and nine other projects improving the airport’s infrastructure would be operational in the fourth quarter of 2026 in hosting the increasing demands of passengers and air cargo services at the airport next decades, ACV shared.

It said the airport has been improving quality service of current Terminal 1 to the four-star standard, and the new cargo terminal will be the first fully automatic operation in central Việt Nam.

Da Nang International Airport is the first in Việt Nam to apply completely automated service for passengers from check-in to boarding including the Auto Gate, an automatic immigration declaration system, self-service bag drop, self-check-in kiosks, auto-boarding gate, video call kiosks and multi-language information search screens.

The airport currently has 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are international, servicing around 112 flights per day.

It hosted 13.4 million passengers, of which 6.2 million were international arrivals, and 32,400 tonnes of cargo, earning total revenue of $64 million in 2024.

The airport was listed among the 100 best airports in the world in 2024 by the UK–based aviation consultancy Skytrax, while it was ranked among the top five airports with capacity of hosting from four to 20 million passengers per year at Routes Asia 2024.

ACV Đà Nẵng said it has been co-operating with AIAIVN company in launching the multi-language Chatbot that helps support passengers with 50 languages. — VNS