State Treasury disburses nearly VND 5.69 trillion as National Day gifts to 1,929 communes

August 31, 2025 - 21:54
Thousands of residents in Gia Lai province receive cash gifts. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The State Treasury reported on August 31 afternoon that as of 1.30pm, a total of VND 5.687 trillion (US$218.7 million) had been distributed to 1,929 out of 3,321 communes, or 58.5 per cent of the total, as cash gifts each worth VND 100,000 for every citizen to welcome the coming National Day.

The sum is equivalent to 53.15 per cent of the planned budget of VND 10.7 trillion.

According to the report, eleven out of thirty-four provinces and cities have completed fund withdrawals and gift distribution, with over 92 per cent of their communes and allocated funds processed. Notably, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, and Quảng Trị achieved a 100 per cent completion rate in both fund transfer and gift delivery. Several other localities, including Đà Nẵng, Hà Tĩnh, Lai Châu, Lạng Sơn, Lào Cai, Nghệ An, and Thanh Hóa, have largely completed the task.

Earlier on August 29, the Ministry of Finance issued a circular guiding the distribution of gifts to citizens on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Gifts are being distributed at the household level, with recipients choosing between transfers to their social welfare accounts via the VNeID app or direct cash pickup at local distribution points. The distribution period runs from August 30 to September 2, with a final deadline set for September 15 for any unavoidable delays, the State Treasury said. — VNS

