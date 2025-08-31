NA House, agencies' headquarters open for public during National Day celebration

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) House and relevant offices around Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội will be open to the public for the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day, the NA Office announced on August 31.

The move aims to offer the best possible experience to visitors flocking to Ba Đình Square, a historic hub in the capital, during the festive holiday.

At No.1 Độc Lập Street, the NA House will welcome guests from August 28 to September 2. They can wander its halls, snap photos, and make use of public amenities, including shelter from rains at Bắc Sơn Street and the first-floor lobby. The morning sessions run from 8:30am to 11:30am, while the afternoon hours will be from 2pm to 4:30pm.

Nearby, the NA agencies’ headquarters at 22 Hùng Vương street will also open their lobbies and gardens for facility use and rain shelter from August 31 through September 2. On August 31 and September 1, the doors will remain open from 8am to 9:30pm. On September 2, the site will welcome visitors from 1am until midnight.

To keep things safe, orderly, and clean, the NA Office asked visitors to strictly comply with instructions from security personnel and staff on duty. — VNS