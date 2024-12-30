Stricter fines for traffic violations introduced in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Fines for cars which don't stop at red lights will increase sharply to VNĐ20 million (US$780) starting Wednesday, up from the previous VNĐ6 million ($230), under the new Decree No. 168/2024/NĐ-CP issued by the Prime Minister.

The decree, regulating administrative sanctions for road traffic violations, will take effect the same day.

According to the Traffic Police Department, accidents and congestion, particularly in major cities, have become increasingly severe, posing significant risks to public safety. As a result, restoring traffic order has become an urgent priority.

The drafting committee of the decree, after analysing international practices, determined that stricter penalties were necessary to deter dangerous, intentional violations, which have been a direct cause of recent traffic accidents.

Among the changes, fines for violations involving alcohol levels of 0.25mg-0.4mg per litre of breath or 50mg-80mg per 100ml of blood will rise from VNĐ18 million ($700) to VNĐ20 million ($780).

Fines for a range of other traffic violations will see significant increases under the new decree.

Offences such as transporting goods without securing them properly, obstructing or failing to comply with law enforcement inspections, and disregarding traffic controllers' instructions will face penalties that are three to thirty times higher than current levels.

Violations related to making U-turns on highways, driving in the wrong direction or reversing on highways, and riding motorbikes on highways will also see fines increased by two to three times compared to existing penalties. Opening a car door or leaving it open in an unsafe way, will now result in a fine of VNĐ22 million ($860), a dramatic rise from the previous VNĐ600,000 ($23).

Severe actions such as speeding, reckless road chases, or using your feet to control the steering wheel while driving will incur a fine of VNĐ50 million ($1,900), up from VNĐ12 million ($470). Motorbike drivers will also face stricter penalties, including a fine of VNĐ6 million ($235) for failing to comply with traffic lights, up from VNĐ1 million.

Driving with a blood or breath alcohol concentration exceeding 50 milligrams to 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, or exceeding 0.25 milligrams to 0.4 milligrams per litre of breath, will attract a fine of VNĐ8 million ($310), increased from VNĐ5 million.

Exceeding the speed limit by more than 20km per hour will also carry a fine of VNĐ8 million, up from VNĐ5 million. Driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street will result in a fine of VNĐ6 million ($235), tripling the current VNĐ2 million penalty.

The Traffic Police Department has instructed its nationwide forces to intensify enforcement on key inner-city routes, major intersections and areas with complicated traffic routes. Authorities will use surveillance systems, handheld cameras, and body-worn cameras to record violations. These measures aim to educate drivers, foster better driving habits and create a safer and more civilised traffic environment. — VNS