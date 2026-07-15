PM urges Tuyên Quang to accelerate measures to achieve double-digit growth

TUYÊN QUANG — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has urged the northern province of Tuyên Quang to show stronger political determination and apply more drastic measures to promote socio-economic development and achieve its double-digit growth for this year.

The PM chaired a working session in Vị Xuyên Commune on Thursday with the Standing Board of the Tuyên Quang Party Committee on socio-economic development, the double-digit growth target, public investment disbursement, the operation of the two-tier local government model, implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57, and measures to address local challenges.

He acknowledged the province’s progress, noting that GRDP expanded 7.72 per cent in the first half of 2026 – the highest in five years – while budget revenue exceeded VNĐ4.2 trillion, equal to 59.3 per cent of the annual target.

Tuyên Quang has also adjusted its provincial master plan, stabilised the operation of the two-tier local government model, advanced administrative reform and digital transformation, and improved its investment climate.

However, he pointed to slower-than-national-average growth, limited FDI inflows, underdeveloped transport and industrial infrastructure, shortages of skilled labour, digital transformation bottlenecks, and persistent poverty in remote and ethnic minority areas.

Stressing that achieving double-digit growth will require extraordinary efforts, the PM urged the province to mobilise all available resources, closely monitor growth scenarios, accelerate public investment disbursement to 100 per cent by year-end, remove bottlenecks facing major projects, and prioritise manufacturing, commercial agriculture, trade, tourism, border-gate economy and logistics.

He urged Tuyên Quang to ensure sufficient conditions to receive and disburse capital for national target programmes for the 2026–30 period, contributing to accelerating socio-economic development, especially in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas.

PM Hưng asked for faster implementation of strategic infrastructure projects, stronger industrial development, high-tech agriculture, effective provincial planning, and enhanced regional connectivity.

He directed Tuyên Quang to focus on speeding up the rental housing scheme, striving to launch at least one project right in the third quarter of this year.

At the same time, Tuyên Quang should pay greater attention to improving operation of the two-tier local government system, and stepping up the implementation of Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, focusing on smoothing bottlenecks in digital transformation within the political system and expanding digital infrastructure.

The Government leader also instructed the province to strengthen social welfare, education, healthcare, disaster prevention and response, border security, and Party building, while developing a professional, capable civil service and tightening discipline and accountability.

Priorities should be paid to the completion of the six inter-level boarding schools by August 30 before the new school year, and the implementation of the 500-day campaign to locate, recover and identify martyrs' remains, he said.

Regarding the recent examination violations in the province, the PM described the case as particularly serious, ordering a full, objective investigation and strict action against those responsible in accordance with the law.

He instructed authorities to ensure fairness, protect the legitimate rights of candidates, uphold the integrity of the national high school graduation examination, and review the 2026 examination results nationwide to prevent similar violations.

Later the same day, ahead of the 79th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), the PM and his entourage offered incense and flowers at the Vị Xuyên National Martyrs' Cemetery, where is home to the graves of 1,972 martyrs and two collective graves, to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the nation. — VNA/VNS