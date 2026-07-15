Outgoing Korean ambassador pledges to contribute more to relations with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung received outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Young Sam in Hà Nội on Wednesday, highly valuing his guest's active contributions to cooperation between the two countries.

Congratulating the ambassador on a successful tenure in Việt Nam, Trung highlighted significant progress in bilateral ties during Choi's term, including regular high-level mutual visits that have helped strengthen political trust.

The RoK remains one of Việt Nam's leading economic partners while people-to-people exchanges have continued to expand. The two countries have also enhanced coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he added.

At the meeting, the minister presented Choi with the "For the Cause of Việt Nam's Diplomacy" insignia in recognition of the ambassador's contributions to bilateral relations. He said the insignia is meant to recognise Choi's contributions and commitment to advancing the Việt Nam–RoK relations.

Looking ahead, he affirmed that Việt Nam will work with the RoK to substantively implement the cooperation agreements and commitments reached by the two countries' leaders. He also welcomed Seoul's willingness to accompany Việt Nam in the latter's new stage of development.

Trung expressed confidence that with his extensive experience, deep understanding of, and affection for Việt Nam, Choi will contribute to more substantive, effective and comprehensive bilateral relations in whatever position he holds in the future.

For his part, Choi thanked his host and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support and close coordination throughout his tenure. He expressed satisfaction at having witnessed and contributed to the development of the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Sharing his positive impressions of Việt Nam, its people, and particularly its socio-economic development, the diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam has become one of the RoK's most important partners in the latter's foreign policy towards the region, and the RoK has established itself as a trusted partner of Việt Nam across a wide range of fields.

He pledged to contribute further to the development of bilateral relations after returning home, regardless of his future position. — VNA/VNS