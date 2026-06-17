Prime Minister visits industrial and high-tech exhibition in Russia's Tatarstan

KAZAN — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Wednesday morning (local time) visited the 'Made in Tatarstan' exhibition in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, as part of his trip to Russia to attend a summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations and conduct bilateral activities.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Alexey Pesoshin introduced industrial and high-tech products at the exhibition to the Vietnamese leader. He said that Tatarstan is one of the most economically developed regions of Russia, with a high level of industrialisation.

Leading industries in the republic include KAMAZ truck manufacturing, the chemical industry, production of civil aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters, the food industry, textiles and furniture manufacturing.

According to Pesoshin, 'Made in Tatarstan' is a strategic brand as well as an important exhibition series designed to comprehensively showcase Tatarstan’s industrial and high-tech potential, along with its manufacturing and export capabilities.

The exhibition brings together Tatarstan’s leading industrial enterprises and features a wide range of flagship products in the automotive and transportation sectors, including KAMAZ heavy-duty trucks, Aurus luxury vehicles and Sollers commercial vehicles.

In the aviation sector, the exhibition showcases modern helicopter models manufactured by the Kazan Helicopter Plant.

Also on display are information technology solutions developed in the Innopolis Special Economic Zone, industrial monitoring drones and advanced electric vehicle charging stations. In the agriculture and specialised equipment sector, visitors can explore machinery produced by Kazan-Selmash, MTZ-Tatarstan tractors and specialised vehicles manufactured by ELAZ and RIAT.

The outdoor section of the exhibition displays industrial products, vehicles and equipment manufactured in Tatarstan, while the indoor section highlights the republic's history, achievements and strengths across culture, information technology, industry, healthcare, sports and tourism.

Cultural performances, traditional craft demonstrations and local culinary experiences were also featured at the event.

The 'Made in Tatarstan' exhibition is typically organised alongside major events and international summits. This year's exhibition is serving delegates attending the Russia-ASEAN Summit from June 15-19, before opening to the public in Kazan on June 20-21. — VNA/VNS