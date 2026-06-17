Top leader calls for stronger Việt Nam Veterans Association

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Wednesday called for continued efforts to build a strong Việt Nam Veterans Association, urging the organisation to further enhance its role in national development, Party building and the maintenance of political and social stability.

Addressing the eighth National Congress of the Việt Nam Veterans Association for the 2026-2031 term in Hà Nội, the top leader paid tribute to generations of Vietnamese veterans for their contributions to the revolutionary cause, national liberation, national defence and development.

The congress, attended by 456 official delegates representing more than three million veterans nationwide, was held under the theme 'Promoting the qualities of Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers and the traditions of Loyalty, Solidarity, Exemplary Conduct and Innovation: building a clean and strong Việt Nam Veterans Association capable of excellently fulfilling its tasks'.

In his address following the presentation of the political report of the association’s seventh-term Central Committee, Lâm said generations of Vietnamese veterans had been forged through revolutionary struggles and the cause of national liberation, construction and defence. Together with the Party, the people and the armed forces, they had contributed to historic victories, safeguarded the nation’s borders and maritime sovereignty and fulfilled noble international obligations.

“In wartime, you did not hesitate to sacrifice your blood and lives for the nation’s independence and freedom. In peacetime, after returning to civilian life, you have remained true to the oath of a soldier, living with ideals, discipline, compassion and a strong sense of responsibility to the Party, the State, the people and your comrades,” he said.

Việt Nam's top leader noted that despite rapid and complex developments in the region and the world, as well as the implementation of major domestic policies, the Việt Nam Veterans Association has upheld its position as a reputable socio-political organisation, an active member of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and a trusted pillar of support for the Party, the State and the people.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, he commended the association, its chapters at all levels, officials, members and former servicemen nationwide for their achievements, saying they had made important contributions to national construction and defence while further enhancing the image of Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers among the people.

At the same time, he pointed to a number of shortcomings. Activities among local chapters remain uneven, while organisational models, coordination mechanisms and the capacity of officials in some localities have yet to meet requirements. Monitoring of public opinion can occasionally lag; the quality of social supervision and criticism remains inconsistent; digital transformation has progressed slowly, and efforts to attract younger former servicemen require more innovative approaches.

Lâm urged the congress to candidly assess these limitations and identify their causes to enter the new term with renewed thinking, stronger resolve and greater effectiveness.

He said that as Việt Nam enters a new era of development with higher aspirations and more demanding goals, the association must renew its operations and improve organisational effectiveness.

It should adapt to the two-tier local government model and the restructuring of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and mass organisations, while keeping pace with modern governance, digital transformation and the task of safeguarding the Fatherland early on and at the local level.

He called on the congress to continue building a strong and comprehensive Việt Nam Veterans Association that serves as a trusted socio-political force of the Party, the State and the people.

The top leader said association officials must be exemplary in political steadfastness, integrity and responsibility, remain close to members and local communities, and be willing to think, act and take responsibility.

Every official and member should serve as a model of loyalty to the nation, the Party and the people, while strengthening cooperation with the Việt Nam Former People's Public Security Officers Association in maintaining security and social order at the local level.

He urged the association to play a more active role in Party building, policy formulation, supervision of officials and Party members and efforts to combat corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices.

Social supervision and criticism should focus on issues affecting members and local communities, while veterans should continue safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation through historical truth, sound arguments and their own example, he said.

Lâm also called for greater support for veterans and former servicemen, while making fuller use of their contributions to national development.

Stronger links are needed between the association’s poverty reduction and economic development movement and broader socio-economic programmes, including new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction, private-sector growth and the green and digital economy, he said.

The top leader also encouraged support for veteran-led businesses, entrepreneurship and job creation, alongside the replication of successful community-based models.

He highlighted digital transformation as a strategic breakthrough, saying it should not be limited to digitising membership records or sending electronic documents, but should become a new method of management, connectivity, communication, mobilisation and performance evaluation.

The Party chief and president also underscored the importance of educating younger generations about patriotism, national pride, revolutionary ideals and civic responsibility through close coordination with youth organisations, schools, military units and local authorities.

At the same time, he urged renewed approaches to attracting former servicemen, particularly younger veterans, expanding people-to-people diplomacy and contributing to the improvement of policies concerning veterans and former servicemen.

To enable the association to fulfil its tasks in the new era, Lâm called on Party committees, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and ministries and sectors to continue providing leadership, guidance and favourable conditions for its activities.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the contingent of association officials, improve relevant policies and legislation, study the development of a Law on Veterans and promptly address matters relating to benefits, living conditions and the legitimate rights and interests of veterans and former servicemen.

Expressing confidence in the association’s future, he said the eighth-term Central Committee of the Việt Nam Veterans Association would continue to uphold its proud traditions, build on the achievements of previous terms and remain closely connected to local chapters, members and the people.

For the occasion, Lâm presented the Hồ Chí Minh Order to the Việt Nam Veterans Association in recognition of its outstanding achievements and major contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. VNS