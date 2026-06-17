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Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM urges faster completion of science, technology, digital transformation regulations

June 17, 2026 - 18:03
The Deputy PM urged ministries and sectors to promptly complete and submit proposals on strategic technology development tasks linked to major national challenges, enabling the Ministry of Science and Technology to consolidate and submit them to the Prime Minister for approval before June 30.
Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng had a on a decree guiding the implementation of the Law on High Technology and a number of pending legal documents under the Ministry of Science and Technology on June 17. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng on Wednesday chaired a meeting on a decree guiding the implementation of the Law on High Technology and a number of pending legal documents under the Ministry of Science and Technology scheduled for issuance in the first half of 2026.

Deputy PM Dũng stressed the need for close coordination among the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Justice and the Government Office to finalise and submit for issuance key decrees guiding the implementation of the Law on High Technology and the Law on Digital Transformation within this month, thus enabling them to be brought into practice as soon as possible.

Regarding the proposed National Artificial Intelligence Development Fund, the Deputy PM said careful consideration should be given to establishing a new fund when several existing funds are already in operation. He requested a comprehensive assessment of current funds as a basis for determining the most effective implementation model and avoiding the creation of additional administrative structures.

The Deputy PM also urged ministries and sectors to promptly complete and submit proposals on strategic technology development tasks linked to major national challenges, enabling the Ministry of Science and Technology to consolidate and submit them to the Prime Minister for approval before June 30.

He approved in principal the task of drafting a directive to accelerate the disbursement of state budget capital in 2026 for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation activities, with the aim of improving the efficiency of public investment.

The Ministry of Science and Technology was also tasked with further refining proposals on the establishment of a global network of Vietnamese AI experts, the development of key research centres, testing facilities and laboratories serving strategic technologies, and the acceleration of major digital transformation initiatives. — VNA/VNS

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