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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Japan pledge closer coordination on energy security and regional challenges

April 13, 2026 - 20:22
The Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President affirmed that Việt Nam would continue to closely coordinate with Japan on regional and international issues in the time ahead.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Monday had a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who also serves as President of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party on April 13. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm called for stronger coordination with Japan to tackle regional and global challenges, including energy security, during a phone call on Monday with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Party Central Committee headquarters.

During the talks, Takaichi congratulated Lâm on his election as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. She reaffirmed Japan’s desire to further deepen cooperation with Việt Nam across all fields.

Lâm, in turn, congratulated the Liberal Democratic Party on its victory in the February lower house election and Takaichi on her re-election as prime minister. He expressed confidence that Japan would continue to grow and contribute positively to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

Both leaders welcomed the strong and comprehensive development of the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreeing to step up high-level exchanges and promote substantive cooperation in key areas, including defence and security, the economy, science and technology, digital transformation, green transition, energy security, labour, healthcare and local-level collaboration.

Against a backdrop of rapidly evolving global uncertainties affecting energy security and disrupting supply chains, the Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President affirmed that Việt Nam would continue to closely coordinate with Japan on regional and international issues in the time ahead.

Takaichi, for her part, highly valued Việt Nam’s position and role in the region, noting that the country is a key partner in advancing Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision. She also reaffirmed Japan’s respect for Việt Nam’s independent and self-reliant foreign policy and its support for the country’s development goals in the new era.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary and State President Lâm extended an invitation to the Emperor and Empress of Japan, as well as Prime Minister Takaichi, to visit Việt Nam at a mutually convenient time. — VNS

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