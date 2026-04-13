Việt Nam, Russia vow to expand cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security and the Russian Federal National Guard Service on Monday signed an action programme to expand cooperation in key areas, including counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, protection of critical facilities and the transfer of modern technology and equipment.

The two-year action programme was signed in Hà Nội during an official reception for General Viktor Zolotov, director of the Russian Federal National Guard Service, hosted by Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang.

Quang said that the visit by the Russian National Guard chief was of great significance and provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and identify concrete measures to further strengthen ties between the two agencies, helping make law enforcement cooperation a pillar of bilateral relations.

Zolotov congratulated Việt Nam on the successful 14th National Party Congress and the first session of the 16th National Assembly, noting that these milestones mark a new phase of development for the country after 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), with a long-term vision and ambitious goals.

Both sides agreed that following key high-level exchanges, including a visit made by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to Russia in May 2025, his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 24, and then-Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to Russia in March, bilateral relations have been developing vigorously across multiple fields, including security and law enforcement.

Based on high political trust, collaboration between the two agencies has made positive progress in line with the cooperation agreement signed in Moscow in August 2022.

The two sides have maintained regular exchanges of delegations to share practical experience in maintaining public order, counter-terrorism and riot control, as well as training in the use of service dogs and cavalry, firearms techniques and tactical casualty care.

Both leaders agreed to promptly develop a roadmap to implement the 2026–2028 joint action programme.

They also pledged to step up delegation exchanges, training and capacity building for Vietnamese public security personnel in special operations tactics, including counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, mine clearance and chemical and radiological response, as well as protection of critical infrastructure, operational coordination and cooperation in technology transfer and the provision of modern equipment. —VNS