Việt Nam, Slovakia upgrade ties to Strategic Partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Slovakia are long-standing friends whose ties have been forged and tested over more than 76 years, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng said during talks with Slovak counterpart Robert Fico on Monday.

The talks followed a solemn official welcome ceremony for the Slovak Government leader on his visit to Việt Nam.

PM Hưng reaffirmed that Việt Nam always remembers with gratitude the valuable support and assistance extended by the Government and people of Slovakia during the country’s struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in its ongoing process of renewal and socio-economic development.

He stressed that Việt Nam consistently pursues a foreign policy of strengthening relations with traditional partners, including Slovakia, which it regards as a priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Vietnamese leader noted that PM Fico’s visit carries historic significance, opening a new chapter in bilateral ties.

PM Fico, for his part, expressed his pleasure at returning to Việt Nam after a decade, affirming that Việt Nam is Slovakia’s largest partner in Southeast Asia and among its top three partners in Asia.

He said it was the first time he had led such a large delegation on an official visit abroad, underscoring the high regard Slovakia attaches to bilateral relations and its determination to deepen substantive cooperation with Việt Nam.

The Slovak guest also thanked PM Hưng and the Vietnamese people for the warm and respectful reception.

He congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, as well as the election of the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The Slovak leader commended Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship and cooperation, alongside its approach of multilateralisation and diversification, describing these as valuable experiences from which Slovakia could draw lessons.

PM Fico expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Government for the 2026–2031 term the country would achieve the development goals set by the 14th National Party Congress, including double-digit growth targets in the coming years.

He affirmed that Slovakia attached great importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, always regarding Việt Nam as its most important priority partner in Southeast Asia and wished to promote relations in a substantive and effective manner to enhance the quality of cooperation.

In an atmosphere of sincerity, openness and mutual trust, the two PMs comprehensively exchanged views on the situation in each country, bilateral cooperation relations and regional and international issues of mutual concern and were pleased to note that cooperation between the two countries had developed strongly across all fields in recent times.

On the economy, trade and investment, the two leaders noted with satisfaction that bilateral turnover reached around US$1.78 billion last year, though it remains modest and not yet in line with the potential and aspirations of both sides. They agreed to make this a central pillar of cooperation and to continue close coordination with a view to doubling bilateral trade in the coming period.

On this occasion, PM Hưng thanked and highly appreciated Slovakia’s early ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) while proposing that Slovakia continue to advocate for the remaining EU parliaments to ratify the agreement soon, thereby creating a transparent and stable business environment for businesses from both sides.

The two leaders also agreed to promote cooperation in defence and security, combating transnational crime and cybersecurity, energy particularly peaceful nuclear energy and renewable energy and responding to climate change towards the net-zero emissions goal.

Regarding labour, both sides hoped to consider facilitating conditions and soon negotiate a visa exemption agreement for holders of official passports from the two countries.

Both sides wished to promote tourism cooperation, particularly increasing the number of Slovak visitors to Việt Nam beyond the current 18,000. The Slovak PM proposed that both sides study the early establishment of a direct flight between Bratislava and Hà Nội or HCM City.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They affirmed continued close coordination and mutual support at international forums and organisations.

Following the talks, both sides agreed to adopt a joint statement on upgrading Việt Nam–Slovakia relations to a strategic partnership. This is a historic milestone in bilateral relations, opening a new chapter in cooperation between Việt Nam and Slovakia, meeting the aspirations and interests of the peoples of both countries.

To realise this political determination PM Hưng and PM Fico have tasked the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries to lead the development of a specific action plan to implement the joint statement. — VNS