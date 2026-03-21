Voter turnout in general election hits record high

HÀ NỘI — Voter turnout nationwide reached the highest level ever recorded, Nguyễn Hữu Đông, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and a member of the National Election Council (NEC), said at a press conference on Saturday announcing the resolution on the results of the general election and the list of elected deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA).

According to preliminary reports from 34 provinces and centrally governed cities, 76,198,214 out of 76,423,940 eligible voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 99.7 per cent — the highest rate on record.

Regarding the election of deputies to the 16th NA, a total of 500 deputies were elected from 863 candidates. Of those nominated by central agencies and organisations, 214 were elected, while two were unsuccessful.

The results indicate that the composition of the new legislature has reduced the proportion of part-time deputies holding concurrent posts in executive or judicial bodies, while increasing the number of full-time legislators. The proportion of deputies expected to serve full-time is projected at 40 per cent, the highest to date.

Notably, for the first time in 16 terms, the success rate of centrally nominated candidates standing in local constituencies was the highest ever, with 214 out of 216 elected. All such deputies are expected to serve full-time.

The NA will also, for the first time, include a representative of the Ơ Đu ethnic group, one of the smallest ethnic minorities in Việt Nam, while the proportion of women deputies remains high at 30 per cent.

As for the election of deputies to People’s Councils at all levels, reports from the 34 provinces and cities showed that 2,552 provincial-level councillors were elected in accordance with the law, along with 72,437 commune-level councillors.

Đông emphasised that the success of the general election reflected thorough, democratic and lawful preparations, as well as a strong sense of political awareness and civic responsibility among voters.

He added that political security, public order and safety were maintained throughout the electoral process, with no serious incidents or unusual situations reported. The number of complaints and petitions related to the election was significantly lower than in previous terms.

Đông identified the close and decisive leadership of the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and Party committees at all levels as the foremost factor ensuring the success of the election.

Public confidence, national unity, citizens’ sense of responsibility and the active participation of the entire political system also contributed to the successful outcome, he said. — VNA/VNS