Việt Nam backs all peace initiatives in line with int’l law, UN Charter: official

NEW YORK — Việt Nam supports all initiatives to resolve conflicts and build peace based on the rule of law and in conformity with the United Nations (UN) Charter, Minister-Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN, has affirmed.

Addressing a high-level open debate on “Reaffirming international rule of law: Pathways to reinvigorating peace, justice, and multilateralism,” held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, Nguyên shared the concerns expressed by UN leaders and many countries over unprecedented challenges facing multilateralism and international law.

These include heightened geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts in numerous regions, violations and selective application of international law, as well as the use or threat of use of force in international relations.

Such challenges, he noted, are eroding trust in multilateral mechanisms and disrupting the modern legal order based on the UN Charter that the international community has jointly built.

In this context, the Vietnamese representative reaffirmed that respect for and compliance with international law, particularly the UN Charter, are prerequisites for ensuring international peace and security. All states, regardless of size or power, must fully implement their obligations under treaties to which they are parties, address disputes by peaceful means, refrain from the use or threat of use of force, and respect diplomatic and legal processes.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s strong commitment to multilateralism, the rule of international law, and the central role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges.

The Vietnamese representative further underscored that strengthening the rule of law at all levels also requires key organs of the UN system, including the UNSC, the General Assembly, international courts and tribunals, as well as political and peacekeeping missions, to carry out their mandated functions.

Nguyên called for closer coordination and cooperation among these bodies, as well as with relevant regional organisations and national stakeholders, to ensure the feasibility and inclusiveness of efforts to promote peace and security.

As a responsible UN member state, Việt Nam stands ready to work together with other members and partners to build and strive for a more just, stable and prosperous world for all nations and peoples, he added. — VNA/VNS