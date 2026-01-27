Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party chief calls for higher productivity, better lives for coal workers

January 27, 2026 - 15:55
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on 27 January visited coal workers in Quảng Ninh ahead of the Lunar New Year, calling for stronger links between productivity growth and improved livelihoods while reaffirming the sector’s role as a pillar of national energy security.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm (second right) and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (first right) talk with workers at Đèo Nai–Cọc Sáu Coal Joint Stock Company during their visit to Quảng Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

QUẢNG NINH — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday met coal workers in Quảng Ninh Province to extend Lunar New Year greetings, urging closer links between productivity growth and improved living standards while reaffirming the sector’s vital role in national energy security.

He was accompanied by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and several Politburo members, along with leaders of central ministries and agencies, Quảng Ninh provincial authorities and the Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin).

At the meeting, Vinacomin reported that it continues to serve as a pillar of national energy security, contributing to socio-economic development while advancing mechanisation, automation and digital transformation. Average monthly income across the group reached VNĐ19.7 million, or more than US$750, per worker in 2025.

The group also launched five projects last year, including two high-rise housing developments providing nearly 800 apartments for miners in Quảng Ninh, and spent about VNĐ270 billion on social welfare activities, including support for eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing.

Addressing workers, General Secretary Lâm said the visit underscored the Party’s close ties with the working class, stressing that implementation of the 14th National Party Congress' Resolution must begin at production sites and in workers’ daily lives.

He urged the coal and mineral sector to further reform production organisation, strengthen technological and safety discipline and accelerate digital transformation, while ensuring productivity gains translate into higher incomes and better living conditions for workers.

The Party chief stressed that safety must never be traded for output, calling for stricter on-site supervision, wider use of early-warning technologies and stronger compliance with labour safety regulations.

He also called for increased investment in training and skills development to build a disciplined, tech-ready workforce, alongside stronger grassroots Party organisations and trade unions to protect workers’ rights and welfare.

Reaffirming the Party’s confidence in Quảng Ninh miners, General Secretary Lâm expressed hope they would continue to uphold the spirit of discipline and solidarity, contributing to energy security and sustainable national development.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he wished workers and their families good health, safety and happiness.

The Party chief and Prime Minister Chính also presented gifts to representatives of collectives and individual workers in the coal sector. — VNS

