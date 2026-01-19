Deputy FM hosts non-resident ambassadors attending 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Monday received non-resident foreign ambassadors who are in Việt Nam to attend the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Welcoming the ambassadors, the Deputy FM underscored that their presence at this major political event reflected international solidarity, friendship and valuable support for the Party, the State and the people of Việt Nam.

She stressed that the 14th National Party Congress is a milestone in Việt Nam’s development, as it not only reviews and assesses 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), but also sets out orientations for national development in the 2026–30 period, with a vision to 2045, through strong and right decisions to guide the country into a new era of development.

Updating the diplomats on Việt Nam’s socio-economic situation, Hằng noted that after 40 years of Đổi mới and five years implementing the 13th National Party Congress Resolution, Việt Nam has recorded major achievements under the Party’s leadership and with the concerted efforts of the entire political system and the people.

In 2025, the country’s GDP reached US$514 billion, ranking 32nd globally, with average growth of 6.3 per cent per year during 2021–25. Human Development Index (HDI) and sustainable poverty reduction targets have also seen impressive results, helping Việt Nam join the group of upper-middle-income countries with people's increasingly improving living standards.

On foreign policy, she reaffirmed that in the new era, Việt Nam will continue to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, being a friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community. Việt Nam esteems self-resilience while considering diplomacy and international integration key and regular tasks, promoting comprehensive, deep and effective integration, elevating multilateral diplomacy, and proactively and responsibly engaging in addressing regional and global issues, she underscored.

In that spirit, Hằng expressed her hope that the ambassadors would continue to act as bridges to promote cooperation priorities, including strengthening political trust, deepening economic ties, maintaining traditional areas of cooperation such as agriculture, textiles and consumer goods, and expanding collaboration in emerging fields like digital transformation, science and technology, renewable energy and green agriculture, alongside boosting people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassadors expressed their honour at attending the 14th National Congress of the CPV, praised Việt Nam’s major achievements after 40 years of Đổi mới, particularly its political stability, socio-economic development and expanding external relations, and spoke highly of the country’s growing stature and prestige internationally.

Reaffirming the importance they attach to friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam, they voiced their desire to further strengthen economic cooperation, promote tourism and people-to-people exchanges, and pledged to work towards deepening substantive, comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, contributing to peace, stability and shared development. — VNA/VNS