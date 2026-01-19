Việt Nam welcomes international journalists to cover 14th National Party Congress: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on Monday that favourable conditions were provided for international journalists to report on the 14th National Party Congress in a comprehensive, objective and positive manner.

She was hosting a welcome meeting for a delegation of journalists from international news agencies, political party and particularly communist party newspapers, and media outlets serving overseas Vietnamese communities in Hà Nội on Monday.

Wishing them a successful working visit, the Deputy Foreign Minister hoped that this would also be a chance for journalists to witness first-hand the country’s socio-economic achievements, experience its cultural and historical richness and further promote the image of Việt Nam to international audiences, helping the world better understand the country’s growth path.

Hằng noted that the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is an event of exceptional historical significance, marking a major turning point in the country’s development progress.

The Congress will not only review and assess the results of 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) but also define long-term vision and goals, and adopt concrete policies to usher Việt Nam into a new era of growth.

Amid the fast-changing, complex and unpredictable regional and global situation in 2025, under the leadership of the CPV, Việt Nam has recorded notable progress and institutional breakthroughs, said Deputy Foreign Minister Hằng.

These include the issuance of nine strategic resolutions in key development areas, the nationwide administrative restructuring to redesign development space, and the roll-out of the two-tier local government model.

Việt Nam has continued to stand out in the region, with its economic scale reaching US$510 billion, growth rate exceeding 8 per cent and per capita income surpassing $5,000.

At the same time, the nation’s total trade turnover also hit a record $900 billion, and the number of international arrivals to the country surpassed 20 million.

National defence and security have remained firmly safeguarded, while the country’s international standing has continued to be strengthened and enhanced. These achievements, she noted, have been widely reported in foreign media.

Thanking the warm reception from the Vietnamese side, representatives of foreign media agencies and overseas Vietnamese media outlets said they looked forward to covering a major political event of Việt Nam such as the 14th National Party Congress and witnessing the atmosphere among the local people.

They praised Việt Nam’s significant achievements in recent decades under the country’s leadership, and described Việt Nam as a representative example of successful national development.

Wishing the congress success, they also stated their commitment to reporting on the event and its outcomes truthfully and objectively, thereby not only informing audiences about Việt Nam’s development but also helping to spread messages of peace, friendship and social progress.

At the meeting, Hằng responded to questions from journalists regarding Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

She also reiterated the importance of the Vietnamese community abroad to the country’s progress in national independence and development. She hoped that overseas Vietnamese would continue to stand alongside the people living in the country to make meaningful contributions, helping Việt Nam to move towards a new era of prosperity. — VNS