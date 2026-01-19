Preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress convenes

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Monday convened its preparatory session at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội. The Congress is scheduled to run from January 19 to 23, 2026.

Held under the motto “Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development,” the Congress carries the theme: “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands in unity to realise national development goals towards 2030; advancing with self-reliance and confidence in the era of the nation’s rise, for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, well-being and steady progress towards socialism.”

A total of 1,586 delegates, representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide, are attending the Congress. The official opening session is scheduled to take place on the morning of January 20. — VNS