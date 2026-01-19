Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Japan coast guard ship starts five-day Đà Nẵng visit

January 19, 2026 - 13:45
The visit from January 19 to 23, marking the first by a Japan Coast Guard vessel to Đà Nẵng in 2026, aims to strengthen understanding and trust between the two countries’ maritime law enforcement forces.
Delegations from the Japanese coast guard patrol vessel Akitsushima, or PLH32, and Vietnamese coast guard forces share a photo session at a welcome event in Đà Nẵng City's Tiên Sa Port. The Japanese ship with a crew of 60, will have a five-day visit to Đà Nẵng City on January 19-23. — VNS Photo Công Thành 

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Japanese coast guard patrol vessel Akitsushima, also known as PLH32, led by Rear Admiral and Japan Coast Guard Vice Commander Takashi Toru and Captain Colonel Ono Kazuya, with a crew of 60, began a five-day visit to Đà Nẵng on Monday.

The five-day visit, marking the first by a Japan Coast Guard vessel to Đà Nẵng in 2026, aims to strengthen understanding and trust between the two countries’ maritime law enforcement forces and to further promote the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, according to the city’s foreign affairs department.

During their stay, members of the Japan Coast Guard will pay courtesy visits to local authorities and hold exchanges with the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre No.2, the Việt Nam Coast Guard Zone 2, while also touring key destinations in the city.

Việt Nam and Japan are members of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia and the Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting and have worked closely together to enhance maritime law enforcement co-operation.

Japanese commanders and crew members are welcomed at Đà Nẵng City's Tiên Sa Port on the five-day friendship visit to Đà Nẵng by the Japanese coast guard ship Akitsushima, from January 19-23. — VNS Photo Công Thành 

Đà Nẵng and the ancient town of Hội An host the annual Việt Nam–Japan Cultural Festival, a symbolic exchange reflecting the deepening ties between Japan and Việt Nam and between Japan and Đà Nẵng over past decades. The event has attracted participation from the cities of Kanagawa, Nagasaki, Shiga, Niihama, Sakai, Yokohama, Kobe, Kisarazu, Goto and Kasuya.

Đà Nẵng was the first city in central Việt Nam to promote co-operation with Japanese partners in high-quality human resources training and has signed co-operation agreements with Kisarazu, Kawasaki, Sakai, Kinokawa, Nagasaki and Yokohama.

The city is home to 280 Japanese investment projects worth US$1.28 billion, creating about 40,000 jobs in central Việt Nam.

Japan’s Mikazuki Hotel Group is among the most successful investors in Đà Nẵng, having officially opened the $168.16 million Đà Nẵng Mikazuki Resort & Spa. — VNS

Da Nang Vietnam Japan diplomatic ties Vietnam Japan partnership

More on this story

Hopes pinned on the Party Congress

As the 14th National Party Congress approaches (January 19-25, 2026), Việt Nam News and Law reporters speak to Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad, as well as foreign diplomats, about their expectations for this important political event.
Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress

With the theme “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism”, the 14th NPC affirms its pivotal role as a landmark event of historic significance for Việt Nam’s development.

