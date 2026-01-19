Japan coast guard ship starts five-day Đà Nẵng visit

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Japanese coast guard patrol vessel Akitsushima, also known as PLH32, led by Rear Admiral and Japan Coast Guard Vice Commander Takashi Toru and Captain Colonel Ono Kazuya, with a crew of 60, began a five-day visit to Đà Nẵng on Monday.

The five-day visit, marking the first by a Japan Coast Guard vessel to Đà Nẵng in 2026, aims to strengthen understanding and trust between the two countries’ maritime law enforcement forces and to further promote the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, according to the city’s foreign affairs department.

During their stay, members of the Japan Coast Guard will pay courtesy visits to local authorities and hold exchanges with the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre No.2, the Việt Nam Coast Guard Zone 2, while also touring key destinations in the city.

Việt Nam and Japan are members of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia and the Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting and have worked closely together to enhance maritime law enforcement co-operation.

Đà Nẵng and the ancient town of Hội An host the annual Việt Nam–Japan Cultural Festival, a symbolic exchange reflecting the deepening ties between Japan and Việt Nam and between Japan and Đà Nẵng over past decades. The event has attracted participation from the cities of Kanagawa, Nagasaki, Shiga, Niihama, Sakai, Yokohama, Kobe, Kisarazu, Goto and Kasuya.

Đà Nẵng was the first city in central Việt Nam to promote co-operation with Japanese partners in high-quality human resources training and has signed co-operation agreements with Kisarazu, Kawasaki, Sakai, Kinokawa, Nagasaki and Yokohama.

The city is home to 280 Japanese investment projects worth US$1.28 billion, creating about 40,000 jobs in central Việt Nam.

Japan’s Mikazuki Hotel Group is among the most successful investors in Đà Nẵng, having officially opened the $168.16 million Đà Nẵng Mikazuki Resort & Spa. — VNS