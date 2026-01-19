Collection of feedback on draft Party documents truly promotes democracy: official

HÀ NỘI — The collection of public opinions on the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress was carried out in a spirit of promoting democracy and respecting the people’s views, mobilising the collective intellect of the Party, the people, and the armed forces, so as to ensure that they truly reflect the aspirations, wishes, and proposals of the people, according to a Party official.

Phạm Tất Thắng, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation, and standing deputy head of the Central Steering Committee in charge of grasping the public situation and social opinion regarding party congresses at all levels, as well as the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress, said that those documents not only review the five-year development journey and define the key directions, objectives, tasks, and solutions for the upcoming term, but also shape strategic thinking, vision, and development orientations for the country toward the middle of the 21st century.

Therefore, the overarching requirement of the opinion-gathering process is to fully and objectively reflect the people’s concerns, expectations, and deep commitment regarding the country’s development orientations.

Compared with previous terms, the collection of public opinions this time represents a remarkable leap forward in terms of format, methods, scale, and quality. As a result, nearly five million officials, Party members, and citizens contributed almost 14 million thoughtful and responsible comments to the draft documents, which had been prepared very early, through a rigorous and systematic process, and continuously updated over nearly the final two years of the 13th term, shared Thắng.

A new feature of this work compared with previous Party Congresses is the support of technology and, more importantly, a systematic and scientific approach to classifying and selecting opinions.

As a result, many high-quality opinions on the draft Political Report, the assessment of the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the country’s standing after 40 years of renewal, as well as the 13 development orientations for the 2026 – 2030 period have been seriously grasped, reported to the Politburo, and forwarded to the sub-committee in charge of documents for the 14th National Party Congress for further study, selection, and refinement.

It can be affirmed that the collection of feedback has truly promoted democracy and mobilised the intellect of the entire population. The documents to be submitted to this congress are the result of the convergence of the will, aspirations, and trust of the entire Party, the entire people, and the entire armed forces. They represent a new stage of development in terms of theoretical thinking, political stature, and practical value, serving as a guiding compass and a solid foundation for the country’s rapid and sustainable development in the new period, the official affirmed. — VNA/VNS