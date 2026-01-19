14th National Party Congress convenes preparatory session in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam held its preparatory session at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on Monday morning.

Before the preparatory session, delegates paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum. Afterwards, members of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and heads of delegations from Party committees directly under the Party Central Committee laid wreaths and offered incense at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street.

The Congress observed a minute of silence in commemoration of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and members of the 13th Party Central Committee who passed away during the 13th congress term.

Member of the Political Bureau and Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, on behalf of the key leaders of the Party and State, chaired the preparatory session.

The congress unanimously approved the preparatory session’s programme, the working regulations of the congress, the congress work programme, and the election regulations for the 14th National Party Congress.

The congress elected a Presidium consisting of 16 members of the Political Bureau with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm as its President. The congress also elected a Secretariat of five members and a delegate eligibility verification board comprising 13 members.

The congress unanimously approved the report on eligibility verification of delegates to the 14th National Party Congress, presented by the board. Accordingly, all 1,586 delegates summoned to the congress are qualified delegates.

In the afternoon, the delegates will study the documents at their accommodation. — VNA/VNS