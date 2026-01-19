Laos confident in national development to be set at CPV's 14th National Congress

VIENTIANE — As Việt Nam’s role and reputation in the region and on the global stage continue to grow, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is expected to set clear directions to help the country achieve faster and more sustainable growth, according to Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the Lao officials said that relations between the Parties, States and people of Việt Nam and Laos have been continuously nurtured and strengthened by successive generations of leaders and citizens of both countries, allowing the great friendship to flourish across all fields. This is reflected in the close and effective mutual support between the two sides, he added.

He noted that 2025 was a year marked by numerous important events for both countries, with the exchanges of nearly 400 delegations at all levels, underscoring the close bonds, mutual trust, and regular cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam. High-level delegations from both sides also maintained frequent contacts through bilateral visits as well as on the sidelines of regional and international forums, he added.

The Lao FM highlighted that the most notable milestone in 2025 was the elevation of bilateral ties to “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.”

This historic upgrade was achieved during the State visit to Laos by CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm. The upgraded relationship has not only been reflected in policies and orientations but has also been translated into substantive cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, transport, economic development and other areas, significantly strengthening strategic connectivity between the two countries, said Thongsavanh.

In addition, defence and security cooperation continues to be regarded as a core pillar, playing an important role in consolidating and deepening the special relationship.

Assessing the significance of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, taking place from January 19-25, Thongsavanh described it as an event of particular importance amid complex and unpredictable regional and global developments that affect many countries, including Laos and Việt Nam.

He expressed confidence that the congress will continue to set sound directions, guiding Việt Nam towards faster and more sustainable development.

The Lao FM affirmed that Laos and Việt Nam share a long-standing tradition and effective mechanisms of coordination, exchange and mutual support, not only in the past and present but also in the future.

The two countries share common roots, as both the CPV and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party originated from the Indochinese Communist Party and stood shoulder to shoulder in struggles against old and new forms of colonialism. This special relationship is regarded as a valuable legacy and a solid foundation for the long-term development of both nations.

He further stressed that the close and special Laos–Việt Nam relationship also contributes to peace, stability and shared development in the region and the world. The elevation of bilateral ties has created additional mechanisms for enhancing development connectivity and pursuing higher growth targets. He said that while Việt Nam is pushing for rapid, double-digit growth, Laos is aiming for a growth rate of at least 6 per cent.

Thongsavanh expressed his hope that the development gap between the two countries will not widen, and that both sides continue to support each other, while voicing his expectation that the 14th National Party Congress will make important contributions to the shared development of both nations.

Regarding Laos, Thongsavanh noted that the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party was successfully held, opening a new stage of development for the country. Laos has promulgated its third Political Platform with a strategic vision towards 2055, marking the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding, along with development goals through 2030.

From 2026, Laos will begin its roadmap to graduate from least developed country status, aiming to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and lay a solid foundation for long-term national development.

Sharing similar views, Cambodian Ambassador to Laos Hulkrang Phanang remarked that Việt Nam has recently made strong strides in economic development. He expressed his hope that the 14th National Congress of the CPV will introduce new policies to promote economic and political development, while enhancing Việt Nam’s role and position within ASEAN and the region, thereby contributing positively to regional economic growth and stability. — VNA/VNS