Communist Party of Việt Nam expected to bolster international standing: Swiss party leader

GENEVA — Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Switzerland (CPS) Massimiliano Ay expected the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) to consolidate its position on the international stage, noting that the Party’s experience is rich and deserves wider recognition from the West.

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Geneva, Massimiliano Ay proposed meetings between European communist parties and Vietnamese institutions, along with training courses and knowledge updates in political and ideological work, as well as exchanges in more specific areas. He stressed that socialist countries need to support one another and share experience more effectively, while making their voices heard internationally. This, he added, is also a symbolic and inspirational factor that helps strengthen the morale of communists.

The Swiss party leader also shared in-depth assessments of the CPV’s outstanding achievements during the 13th tenure of its National Congress, as well as views on bilateral relations amid an increasingly complex and unpredictable global and regional landscape.

Reviewing the outcomes recorded during the 13th term, he underlined the important role of the Party Central Committee in providing comprehensive leadership and direction for the country’s renewal and development in recent decades, especially as Việt Nam prepares to mark 40 years of its Đổi mới (Renewal) process.

He said he had recently held discussions with Samuel Iembo, head of the International Affairs Commission of the CPS Central Committee, to carefully study the key political theses to be adopted by the 14th congress of the CPV. He voiced his belief that Hồ Chí Minh Thought, the Đổi mới cause, and a flexible foreign policy constitute those modernising Marxism–Leninism and adapting socialism to national realities.

He also expressed confidence that following the 14th congress, the CPV will further strengthen the rule of law and socialist legitimacy through advanced governance.

Looking back one year since Việt Nam and Switzerland upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive partnership, Ay noted that the two countries have seen numerous exchanges of delegations aimed at further promoting bilateral ties. He said Việt Nam’s openness towards Swiss citizens, including the 45-day visa exemption, is a concrete sign of its desire to enhance cooperation.

In his view, the two sides should step up exchanges at multiple levels, not only in trade but also in culture and academia, so that people, especially the young, can draw closer together. The CPS hopes that businesspeople and intellectuals will have the opportunity to experience Việt Nam, and that Swiss workers and trade unions can also witness the significant progress in combating poverty and ensuring social justice made by socialist Việt Nam.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile global situation, Ay said this is a time for communists to unite and reinforce their role. He called for a revival of the true spirit of internationalism based on friendship and cooperation, first and foremost among communists, to help build a world based on mutual respect and win–win cooperation. — VNA/VNS