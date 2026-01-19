14th National Party Congress draws high expectations amid preparations

HÀ NỘI — Many delegates and citizens in different roles have expressed high expectations for the 14th National Party Congress, a landmark event with strategic significance for Việt Nam’s development in the new era.

Held with a focus on democracy, discipline, breakthrough and development, the congress witnesses the participation of 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

Timely and convenient information flow

At the Congress' Press Centre, nearly 700 journalists, reporters and technicians from domestic and international news agencies are working alongside overseas Vietnamese reporters, and reporters from political parties and governing parties registered to cover the 14th National Party Congress.

On Monday, Senior Lieutenant General Lê Quốc Hùng, Deputy Minister of Public Security, inspected the technical network infrastructure supporting press operations at the Press Centre.

He asked relevant agencies to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted network throughout the congress, creating favourable conditions for journalists to work effectively.

Participating in his second consecutive National Party Congress, journalist Nguyễn Hồng Nguyên of Bảo vệ Pháp luật (Law Protection) newspaper said the Press Centre has been organised and run in a safe, systematic and comprehensive manner.

He noted that the centre features many new elements, clearly reflecting the improved efficiency of journalistic operations. This time, particular emphasis has been placed on technical and technological factors, while logistical and technical support for the press has been continuously reviewed and enhanced.

Nguyên also shared his pride and honour in contributing to information dissemination at such a major event for the Party and the nation, helping to convey through articles, photographs and news reports the atmosphere of optimism and hope among the people, as well as the country’s aspiration to rise and develop.

Ensuring security

Over the past several days, police forces have carried out their duty to safeguard security at the congress with the highest sense of responsibility.

Security and safety measures have been implemented comprehensively and in a coordinated manner across all areas, with close attention given to preventing incidents. Forces have conducted inspections, reviews and prepared response plans for potential emergencies.

Identifying the protection of the 14th National Party Congress as a key political task in 2026, the Command of the Guard Force (K01) under the Ministry of Public Security, part of the Congress’s Security Subcommittee, has actively monitored and forecast the situation early and from afar. It has coordinated with functional units to comprehensively survey delegates’ accommodation and daily activities, transport routes and congress venues.

As the core unit in charge of protection, VIP Protection Command (under K01) has worked closely with relevant units to finalise security control plans at the congress hall and all related areas.

According to Senior Lieutenant Colonel Trần Thế Việt, head of the Command, the unit has conducted drills and rehearsals for various scenarios and developed detailed protection plans.

At the same time, elite officers and experienced personnel have been selected and mobilised, with training organised and tasks assigned to specific teams. Forces regularly review, update and refine operational plans, while conducting exercises to ensure security and safety under all circumstances. — VNS