Delegates express high hopes for outcomes of 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Ahead of the official opening ceremony of the 14th National Party Congress, delegates shared their honour and expectations with the press regarding this major political event.

On the sidelines of the preparatory session of the Congress in Hà Nội on Monday, Party member Nguyễn Thị Hà from Bắc Ninh Province said that her provincial delegation has high expectations for this event, particularly regarding tasks related to socio-economic development from now to 2030, with a vision to 2050.

“We hope the Congress will elect leaders with integrity and capability to guide our country’s transformation into a strong nation on par with others around the world, worthy of the trust of Party organisations and people nationwide,” said Hà.

She added that delegates from Bắc Ninh are particularly concerned with planning work, personnel affairs and the country’s socio-economic development strategy.

In her capacity as the chairwoman of the Bắc Ninh committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), she noted that the committee has put strong emphasis on communication and mobilisation efforts to effectively implement the resolutions of the Party Congresses.

As a supervising and critical unit for socio-economic development tasks, the committee is confident that the Congress will be a great success under the clear and proactive direction of central leaders.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Ny Hương, a delegate from the Party delegation of Hà Tĩnh Province, said: “I carry with me the trust and expectations of the younger generation for the country’s future development."

Hương, who also served as the deputy chairwoman of Hà Tĩnh’s VFF committee and the secretary of the provincial youth union, added: “In particular, we hope this congress will adopt strategic decisions to create strong breakthroughs in development, while also fostering an environment and momentum for young people to promote their pioneering, creative roles in building and safeguarding their homeland.”

She hoped that the congress would introduce breakthrough policies to attract high-quality human resources, especially in science-technology and digital transformation, as well as measures to support youth entrepreneurship and start-ups.

Phú Thọ Provincial Party Committee member Nguyễn Hồng Nhung said attending the congress was not only a personal honour but also a great responsibility to Party members and the people of the province.

As part of the leadership of the provincial VFF committee and Women’s Union, she had carefully studied the congress documents, particularly the socio-economic development strategies, Party-building work and issues related to gender equality and women’s affairs.

“By attending the Congress, I hope to convey the voices of female officials and women’s union members from the grassroots level, and I am confident that the Congress will be a great success,” she said.

Following the Congress, Phú Thọ authorities plan to adopt concrete decisions and actions to swiftly bring the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress into practice, contributing to improved livelihoods and greater happiness for the people, said Nhung. — VNS