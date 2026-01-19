Defining Việt Nam's future development path

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has drawn nationwide attention, with people across the country placing their trust and high expectations in its role in providing strategic direction for Vietnam’s future development.
France’s AFP news agency underscored the congress’s pivotal significance, highlighting priorities for the next five years such as spurring the private sector, digital transformation and technological progress, and targeting annual economic growth of 10 per cent or higher during the 2026–2030 period.
Held with a focus on democracy, discipline, breakthrough and development, the congress is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 23, with the participation of 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide.
On the sidelines of the preparatory session of the Congress in Hà Nội on Monday, multiple delegates have voiced their high expectations for the Congress' work related to socio-economic development from now to 2030, with a vision to 2050.
As Việt Nam looks towards its centenary in 2045, the Party’s pledge of honour before History and the People, reaffirmed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, captures the nation’s collective aspiration for strength, prosperity and enduring progress.
The visit from January 19 to 23, marking the first by a Japan Coast Guard vessel to Đà Nẵng in 2026, aims to strengthen understanding and trust between the two countries’ maritime law enforcement forces.
As the 14th National Party Congress approaches (January 19-25, 2026), Việt Nam News and Law reporters speak to Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad, as well as foreign diplomats, about their expectations for this important political event.
The documents not only review the five-year development journey and define the key directions, objectives, tasks, and solutions for the upcoming term, but also shape strategic thinking, vision, and development orientations for the country.
Since the Party's foundation, the Vietnamese revolution has thrived through rich and dynamic practice, proving that the Party’s clear-sighted and visionary leadership has been the key to every success, shaping historic achievements of the nation.