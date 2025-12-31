Việt Nam–Indonesia 70 years of diplomatic relations

Việt Nam–Indonesia 70 years of diplomatic relations
December 31, 2025 - 15:38
Việt Nam and Indonesia have just celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The two countries are planning to cooperate in new pillars of sustainable development, including emission reduction and carbon storage technology.
Breakthroughs are not limited to introducing a few new initiatives, but involve renewing thinking to dare touch on demonstrated bottlenecks, institutions, organisational structures, human resource quality, governance capacity and public service discipline, so that the country operates more smoothly, fairly, transparently, and effectively.
Emphasising the need to create an enabling environment for young people to express themselves, contribute and grow, he called on the Youth Union to continue effectively implementing key movements focusing on foreign language learning, information technology and digital transformation, and environmental protection.
Journalists are called upon to enhance their sense of political responsibility and professional ethics, uphold the spirit of Việt Nam’s revolutionary journalism, and fulfil their role as soldiers on the ideological and cultural front
Local authorities and border gate management forces on both sides have implemented legal documents on the land border and relevant bilateral cooperation agreements, while actively advising on the development of smart border gates to promote trade, investment and socio-economic development.
To date, difficulties have been addressed or identified for resolution in 5,203 projects. Of these, 3,289 projects involving about 70,000 hectares of land and a total investment capital of around VNĐ1.67 quadrillion (US$63.58 billion) have been unlocked and put back into use
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for a fundamental renewal of cadre training and development, stressing that it must be closely aligned with the effective implementation of the Party’s strategic decisions, as he addressed a year-end conference of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics in Hà Nội.
Trần Cẩm Tú, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat stressed the need to ensure the Party’s comprehensive and absolute leadership, alongside effective State management, over people-to-people diplomacy.