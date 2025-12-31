Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam–Indonesia 70 years of diplomatic relations

December 31, 2025 - 15:38
Việt Nam and Indonesia have just celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The two countries are planning to cooperate in new pillars of sustainable development, including emission reduction and carbon storage technology.

Emphasising the need to create an enabling environment for young people to express themselves, contribute and grow, he called on the Youth Union to continue effectively implementing key movements focusing on foreign language learning, information technology and digital transformation, and environmental protection.

