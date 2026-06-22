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Việt Nam plays key role in maintaining regional balance: Russian analyst

June 22, 2026 - 21:50
Việt Nam has emerged as a notable example of stability, maintaining a balanced foreign policy approach while actively promoting multilateral cooperation. Countries such as Việt Nam are key to preserving regional equilibrium.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng addresses the Russia–ASEAN Business Forum in Kazan on June 17, 2026. VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — Amid the current international landscape, Việt Nam’s position within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is key to maintaining the balance of the region as a whole, according to Grigory Trofimchuk, a Russian expert on international relations.

According to Trofimchuk, entering a new era, the bloc has moved beyond the role of a regional organisation to establish itself as a leading strategic partner, attracting particular attention from major powers including the US, China, Russia, Japan and the EU.

He said ASEAN is now recognised as a leading and driving force behind ideas and advanced technologies.

Within this broader context, Việt Nam has emerged as a notable example of stability, maintaining a balanced foreign policy approach while actively promoting multilateral cooperation. Countries such as Việt Nam, he argued, are key to preserving regional equilibrium. This is also a shared strategic objective of ASEAN.

Against this backdrop, the expert said the participation of Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng at the recent ASEAN–Russia forum reflected Việt Nam’s growing stature and influence on the international stage.

Trofimchuk further noted that despite fluctuations in the global economy, ASEAN’s structure and identity have become increasingly stable, and prominent not only in Southeast Asia but worldwide.

He described the grouping as operating smoothly and cohesively, with its member states - among them Việt Nam as one of the bloc’s principal driving forces - making decisive contributions to its achievements.

Russian experts have consistently observed that Việt Nam places emphasis on concrete and long-term strategic cooperation with individual partners. They added that many countries could draw lessons from Việt Nam’s foreign policy experience, particularly in navigating a complex geopolitical environment while maintaining a consistent commitment to preserving peace and its people’s happiness. — VNA/VNS

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