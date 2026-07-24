Cadao Collective: a taste of heritage

Heritage doesn't have to stand still. At Cadao Collective, centuries-old art forms are finding new ways to connect with today's audiences through contemporary music, intimate performances and a fresh cultural experience in the heart of Hà Nội. Discover how this new cultural space is giving Vietnamese heritage a fresh twist.
The results are already being put to use. Data and technical processes have been transferred to the Bạch Long Vĩ Marine Protected Area Management Board, where they support routine monitoring and management work.
The Việt Nam International Flute Festival (VNIFF) offers a phenomenal programme of masterclasses, performances and competitions providing students with invaluable artistic experience and the chance to connect with world-class musicians.
An Argentine journalist and researcher has published what is considered the first comprehensive study by a South American scholar of Việt Nam's post-war reunification, reconstruction and development, offering Latin American readers a broader understanding of the country's contemporary history.