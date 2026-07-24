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Cadao Collective: a taste of heritage

July 24, 2026 - 23:21
Heritage doesn't have to stand still. At Cadao Collective, centuries-old art forms are finding new ways to connect with today's audiences through contemporary music, intimate performances and a fresh cultural experience in the heart of Hà Nội. Discover how this new cultural space is giving Vietnamese heritage a fresh twist.

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