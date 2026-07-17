French violinist performs classical concertos in HCM City

HCM CITY — French violinist Christophe Poiget will perform with top-tier Vietnamese and international artists in a concert highlighting three violin masterpieces at the Saigon Opera House in HCM City on July 18.

The “A Night of Vivaldi, Mozart & Saint-Saëns – The Convergence of Violin Masters” concert will feature compositions by great composers Antonio Vivaldi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Camille Saint-Saëns, reflecting the evolution of the concerto spanning the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic eras.

Poiget, who has a strong academic foundation and extensive international performance experience, will serve as the soloist throughout all three major works.

The concert will begin with the three-movement Concerto for 3 Violins in F Major, composed by Vivaldi between 1720 and 1724.

The French violinist will collaborate with Vietnamese violinists Tăng Thành Nam and Lê Minh Hiền, and the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO)’s Symphony Orchestra in the performance.

Poiget will perform Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat Major with HBSO’s viola principal Phạm Vũ Thiên Bảo.

After the intermission, there will be Saint-Saëns's Violin Concerto No. 3 in B Minor, performed by Poiget and the HBSO Symphony Orchestra.

Poiget entered the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris (Paris Conservatory), where he earned first prizes in violin and chamber music.

His work spans from Baroque music performed on period instruments to major masterworks of the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as contemporary compositions.

He has performed in numerous countries, such as Japan, the US, Russia, Finland, and South America, and has participated in radio and television programmes.

Poiget served as the artistic consultant for the acclaimed 1992 French film Un Coeur en Hiver (A Heart in Winter). He worked with director Claude Sautet and directly trained actress Emmanuelle Béart to authentically prepare for her role as a violin virtuoso.

He has worked as a professor at the Conservatoire National Supérieur Musique et Danse de Lyon (Lyon National Conservatory of Music) and the Boulogne-Billancourt Conservatory.

The concert will be led by French conductor and flutist Olivier Ochanine, music director and principal conductor of the Sun Symphony Orchestra.

Ochanine holds a master’s degree in conducting from the University of Southern California and has pursued a Doctorate in orchestral conducting at the Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music in the US.

He is the First Prize Winner of the Antal Doráti International Conducting Competition in Budapest, Hungary, in 2015. He also won the prestigious American Prize in 2015 in the Professional Orchestra Conducting division.

Ochanine has conducted several orchestras, such as the Cincinnati College-Conservatory Orchestras, Budapest MAV Symphony Orchestra, I Virtuosi Italiani, and Moscow State Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will begin at 8 pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in Sài Gòn Ward. Tickets are available at the venue. — VNS