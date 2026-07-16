First Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Việt Nam opens reservations ahead of August launch

ĐÀ NẴNG — NHAAN Resort & Spa Hội An, the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Việt Nam, has officially opened reservations ahead of its grand opening on August 1, marking a significant milestone for the country's hospitality sector.

Located along the Đế Võng River in Võng Nhi Village in Đà Nẵng City, the premium upscale resort marks the official debut of the prestigious Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand in Việt Nam.

The launch reflects the growing demand for lifestyle and experiential travel in Southeast Asia, positioning Đà Nẵng as a premier destination for global travellers seeking authentic local culture.

The property is strategically situated a 10-minute drive from the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Hội An Ancient Town and Cửa Đại Beach, and 35 minutes from Đà Nẵng International Airport.

This location allows guests to easily bridge the gap between historical exploration and modern coastal relaxation.

Designed by acclaimed Vietnamese architect Võ Trọng Nghĩa, the resort combines modern architectural sophistication with sustainable, biophilic principles.

The property’s name is a harmonious combination of the Vietnamese words nhà (home) and an (peace), a philosophy embedded into the resort's service culture and guest experience.

The resort features 174 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, the majority of which include private balconies, expansive terraces, or private plunge pools overlooking nipa palm waterways or tropical gardens.

The interiors showcase local provenance and time-honoured craftsmanship, featuring bespoke furnishings inspired by the 500-year-old woodworking legacy of the nearby Kim Bồng Carpentry Village.

The culinary landscape at the resort comprises four distinct food and beverage concepts that celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Central Việt Nam.

Guests can choose from a sophisticated all-day dining venue, a relaxed social lounge, a speciality riverside restaurant, and a vibrant poolside bar, each focusing on locally sourced ingredients and authentic regional flavours.

For wellness, the rooftop eforea spa & health club offers an elevated oasis overlooking the scenic Cẩm Thanh waterscape, featuring holistic therapeutic treatments infused with indigenous natural ingredients.

For corporate gatherings, weddings, and social events, NHAAN provides premium banquet facilities.

These include a sunlit grand ballroom capable of hosting up to 100 guests, two versatile meeting rooms, and a beautifully manicured event lawn running alongside the picturesque nipa riverfront.

To celebrate the debut, the resort has launched an exclusive pre-opening package for stays commencing from August 1.

The special offer features 5,000 Hilton Honors bonus points for bookings of three consecutive nights or more, flexible late check-out until 2:00pm, and a bespoke welcome amenity reflecting Hội An’s rich artisanal heritage. — VNS