Road trips become popular among Vietnamese travellers

HCM CITY — Following the completion of their high school exams, Nguyễn Minh Khôi and his two friends from HCM City decided to embark on a road trip adventure across Việt Nam.

This journey served as a thoughtful gift from the parents of these three twelfth-grade students after a year of diligent studies.

Flying to Hà Nội as the starting point, the group spent a week exploring the city before commencing their road trip back to HCM City.

Along the way, they made stops at various historical sites including Sen Village in Nghệ An - Uncle Hồ’s Native Village, the ancient city of Huế, Quảng Trị Citadel, Đồng Lộc T-Junction, the enchanting Ancient Town of Hội An, and Nha Trang City.

Opting for a road trip over flying allowed them to immerse themselves in the beauty of Việt Nam through a more enriching experience.

In recent years, road trips have seen a surge in popularity among Vietnamese travelers during extended holidays like the Lunar New Year and summer breaks. This trend is fueled by the increasing number of car owners in the country and the significant enhancements made to national highways connecting the North and the South.

According to a report from Booking.com, for many travelers, the road trip experience is about the journey as much as the destination. Each stop, detour, and mile in between become an integral part of the adventure.

A study conducted by the company revealed that 93 per cent of Vietnamese travelers are drawn to road trips for the spontaneity, flexibility, and the potential to meet new people they offer. Furthermore, 87 per cent appreciate the opportunity to share driving duties, transforming time on the road into a memorable social experience.

With improved road infrastructure, the journey between Hà Nội and HCM City now takes families about three to four days.

Khôi and his companions spent varying nights in different locations before returning to HCM City, gaining unforgettable experiences and memories along the way.

Reflecting on the trip, Khôi expressed his excitement at the exploration. The group's visit to the scenic Hải Vân Pass was a highlight, offering breathtaking views of both Huế and Đà Nẵng from the national historical and architectural relic Hải Vân Quan, which has long been praised as one of the most majestic passes in the world.

Khôi shared that the road trip provided him with a unique and authentic perspective of his country, allowing him to create lasting memories and profound emotions. He emphasised the importance of firsthand experience in truly appreciating certain aspects of life.

Additionally, the group benefitted from the insightful discussions provided by the responsible driver, a father of one of Khôi's friend, on the historical significance of each destination visited.

Ideal road-trip routs

For more road trip suggestions from Booking.com, destinations tailoured to different groups such as families with kids, friend groups of Gen Z, and couples and honeymooners were shared. Each destination offers unique experiences and opportunities for discovery, relaxation, and quality time spent together in beautiful settings across Việt Nam.

For families with kids, as school holidays are in full swing, many families are seeking experiences that go beyond a typical weekend getaway. Whether it's exploring dramatic limestone landscapes or enjoying carefree days by the beach, these destinations blend discovery, relaxation, and quality family time seamlessly.

Ninh Bình is a water-shaped landscape where ancient rivers meander through limestone karst valleys, quietly flowing beneath cliff faces and into cave systems that have evolved over millions of years. This location offers families a unique road trip experience, encouraging slow exploration and appreciation of the vibrant landscape and rich history, rather than just ticking off items on a list.

Located approximately 2.5 hours from HCM City, Hồ Tràm features a serene coastline bordered by casuarina forests and a long, tranquil beach. Families can enjoy calm waters, fresh seafood, and a peaceful atmosphere far from the city hustle. Hồ Tràm is ideal for families seeking a beach escape without the usual crowds.

Hội An is a town in Việt Nam that caters well to family visits. The UNESCO-listed Ancient Town boasts lantern-lit streets, a deep cultural heritage, and a manageable scale that children can explore on foot or by bicycle. Nearby An Bàng Beach complements the town with sun, sand, and sea, offering a complete family weekend experience.

For groups of Gen Z friends, there are destinations best enjoyed with friends by your side. A simple coffee stop may turn into an engaging conversation, a scenic viewpoint transforms into an impromptu photo session, and local food recommendations lead to trip highlights. These destinations are perfect for friend groups seeking shared experiences.

Nestled in the western part of Hoà Bình Province, Mai Châu showcases striking natural beauty with rice paddies, forested hills, and White Thái stilt villages that exude a sense of tranquility. Exploring villages by bike, visiting local markets, sharing traditional meals, and ending the day with traditional dance performances create bonding experiences for groups.

Đà Lạt is a popular choice for groups looking for cooler weather, outdoor adventures, and a vibrant café scene. Days here can be spent hopping between specialty coffee shops, discovering pine forests and waterfalls, exploring flower farms, or enjoying barbecue dinners as the sun sets.

The drive from Đà Nẵng to Huế via the Hải Vân Pass offers stunning sea panoramas and a historic fort at the summit, making the mountain crossing a highlight itself. Beyond its imperial landmarks, Huế invites group travelers to explore bustling markets, savour local dishes and uncover riverside cafes and hidden corners of the old city.

For couples and honeymooners, a road trip presents an opportunity for uninterrupted quality time together, allowing them to cherish special moments and enjoy the journey at their own pace. Destinations like Tam Đảo, Mũi Né, and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary offer romantic settings for couples to create lasting memories. — VNS