Hà Nội’s cultural industry draws global performers

HÀ NỘI — An increasing number of world-renowned orchestras, theatres and artists are choosing Hà Nội as a stop on their international tours, reflecting the capital’s growing position on the global arts map and its rising appeal as a cultural destination in Southeast Asia.

In line with the Politburo's Resolution 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture, key priorities include building creative hubs, promoting cultural industries and strengthening international integration. In Hà Nội, these directions are taking shape through improved cultural infrastructure, stronger event organisation capacity and a steady influx of high-quality international performances.

This trend is helping to promote Việt Nam’s image abroad while expanding the domestic performance market, gradually positioning Hà Nội as a regular destination for major international arts events.

Broader access

In recent years, Hà Nội has hosted a growing number of large-scale international programmes across a wide spectrum, from classical arts to contemporary and popular music.

The Hồ Gươm Opera House is emerging as a notable hub for international classical performances, recently welcoming prestigious institutions such as the Russian State Ballet, the Belarusian National Opera and Ballet Theatre, and the Royal Opera of Versailles.

More than 100 artists from Italy’s Teatro Lirico Giuseppe Verdi in Trieste are scheduled to perform Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata in Hà Nội in late July. The regular introduction of such landmark productions reflects not only improved organisational capacity, but also a maturing audience increasingly receptive to classical repertoire.

At the same time, international concerts featuring globally recognised artists have drawn strong public interest. 'Live in Việt Nam' programmes from artists like Kenny G, Bond and Secret Garden at the National Convention Centre have helped narrow the gap between Vietnamese audiences and global performers, while demonstrating the country’s ability to host large, professionally organised events.

Beyond traditional venues, performances are increasingly moving into public spaces, reshaping the cultural landscape of the capital. The 'Crescendo – Connecting Symphony' programme, staged at the Bát Giác Pavilion near Hoàn Kiếm Lake, transformed an open urban setting into an accessible outdoor concert venue.

Such initiatives bring classical music closer to the public, offering both residents and visitors opportunities to engage with the arts in a more relaxed and inclusive environment.

As for more popular entertainment, Hà Nội is also becoming a stop for major international tours. Following large recent concerts at Mỹ Đình National Stadium, the announcement that BIGBANG will include two Hà Nội performances in October for their 2026–2027 world tour further underscores the city’s growing attractiveness to global organisers.

Industry driver

The increasing number of international artists, orchestras and theatre companies choosing Việt Nam, and especially Hà Nội, as a tour destination reflects a clear shift in the position of the domestic performance market.

Trần Quốc Chiêm, chairman of the Hà Nội Union of Literature and Arts Associations, said international art organisations are showing increasing confidence in Việt Nam’s event organisation capacity. They are also more confident in the friendliness of the destination and the openness of its cultural policies, as well as in the rising demand for high-quality artistic experiences.

Each visiting artist or troupe also creates opportunities for professional exchange, allowing local performers, managers and organisers to access modern production processes, international standards and more professional modes of operation.

Phan Lương, head of the ballet troupe at the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet, said the continued success of classical masterpieces in the country indicates that Vietnamese audiences are becoming more receptive to high art. He described international performances as “practical classrooms” for artists and students, helping them improve their skills and gradually integrate into the global creative environment.

Meanwhile, Hồ Gươm Theatre Director Nguyễn Công Bẩy said the strong public response to ballet, opera, musicals and concerts has strengthened the confidence of international partners and opened up new opportunities for cooperation.

Despite being in operation for only three years, the theatre has already made its mark among international professionals through the successful staging of classical productions. It is also working towards joining a global network of theatres, which would enable connections with nearly 40 major cultural institutions worldwide.

As Hà Nội continues to attract international productions, further investment in infrastructure, personnel and partnerships will help sustain its momentum and strengthen its position as a regional arts destination. — VNS