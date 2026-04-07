18-year-old stuns judges to become youngest Miss Multicultural Việt Nam 2026 winner

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Trần Hà Linh, 18, has captured the Miss Multicultural Việt Nam 2026 crown, blending youthful charm with a forward-looking vision of tradition and making history as the youngest winner of the pageant.

Born in August 2008 and standing at 1.76m tall, Linh is currently studying at the High School for Gifted Education under the University of Education, Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội.

During the final round, her response on preserving traditional culture in the digital era stood out, helping her win over both judges and the audience.

“Preserving culture is not about returning to the past, but bringing traditional values into the future,” she said, a perspective that reflects a modern mindset while maintaining strong cultural identity, a core value of this year’s competition.

Despite her age, Linh impressed from the early stages with her confidence, academic strength and well-rounded profile. She has an outstanding academic record and is actively involved in extracurricular and community activities. Previously, she was crowned HES’s Beauty 2025, showing a clear trajectory of preparation before stepping onto a larger stage.

Miss Multicultural Việt Nam 2026 gathered many young contestants, aiming to honour not only beauty but also intellect and cultural identity. The first runner-up title went to Nguyễn Thị Thu Trúc, while Nguyễn Hồng Hải Vân was named second runner-up, alongside other finalists.

In addition to the main titles, several sub-awards such as Miss Intellectual Beauty, Miss Talent and Miss Media were also presented, highlighting diverse aspects of modern beauty. Linh’s win reflects a new generation of contestants who combine knowledge, confidence and cultural awareness, aligning with the pageant’s mission to promote Vietnamese values in a contemporary context. — VNS