Vietnamese among Asia’s top foodie travellers

HCM CITY — Vietnamese travellers rank among Asia’s top culinary explorers, with 35 per cent choosing destinations based on food experiences, according to Agoda.

According to new findings from digital travel platform Agoda, 35 per cent of Vietnamese travellers cite food as a key reason for travel, placing Việt Nam among Asia’s top foodie markets.

Food is increasingly taking centre stage as a primary reason for travel, with more Asian travellers eager to explore destinations that offer unforgettable culinary experiences.

This shift reflects a broader trend where gastronomy is becoming a significant motivator in choosing where to go, what to do, and where to stay, as travellers seek to immerse themselves in the local food culture of their chosen destinations.

Agoda’s survey reveals that culinary experiences have climbed into the top three motivators for Asian travellers, jumping from sixth place last year.

When Vietnamese travellers explore destinations abroad, many do so with a strong desire to understand global cuisines firsthand – whether sampling authentic sushi in Japan, street food in Thailand, or Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe.

Food, for Vietnamese travellers, is not merely sustenance but a meaningful gateway to culture, history and connection – both at home and overseas.

The top five destinations visited by Vietnamese travellers to satisfy their culinary curiosity last year include Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia and China.

“Việt Nam’s ranking reflects just how deeply food is embedded in our culture and in the way Vietnamese travellers experience the world," Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director in Việt Nam for Agoda, said.

"For many Vietnamese, travel is not complete without discovering authentic local flavours, whether through exploring regional specialties at home or seeking iconic dishes abroad.

"At Agoda, we leverage technology to make these experiences seamless and personalised, empowering travellers to explore the world and its flavours in their own way.”

This cross-cultural exchange also works in reverse, as Việt Nam’s rich culinary landscape has become a powerful magnet for international visitors.

Travellers from around the world increasingly visit Việt Nam to experience its dynamic street food culture, heritage recipes, and rapidly evolving contemporary dining scene.

Việt Nam’s deep-rooted culinary heritage sees cuisine woven into daily life and cultural identity. From iconic national dishes such as phở and bánh mì to regional specialties like Huế’s royal cuisine or the Mekong Delta’s fresh seafood, Vietnamese cuisine is celebrated for its balance of flavours, fresh ingredients, and regional diversity.

Regionally, only Taiwanese travellers ranked higher, with 47 per cent citing food as a primary travel driver, followed by South Korea in third place with 34 per cent. Other markets in the top eight include Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and India.

For those seeking their next culinary adventure, Agoda offers over 300,000 activities, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking.

Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning your next foodie getaway today. — VNS