New book compares Trịnh Công Sơn and Bob Dylan released

HÀ NỘI — A newly released Vietnamese translation of a book by American scholar John C. Schafer offers a rare comparative reading of Trịnh Công Sơn and Bob Dylan, shedding fresh light on two of the 20th century’s most influential musical voices.

The book, Trịnh Công Sơn and Bob Dylan: Essays on War, Love, Songwriting and Religion, has been translated by the Centre for Vietnamese Studies at Fulbright University Vietnam. Its author is a scholar with longstanding ties to and extensive research on Việt Nam.

“Schafer’s book is among the most comprehensive comparative studies of two gifted Vietnamese and American singer-songwriters separated by half the globe,” said Nguyễn Nam, one of its translators at Fulbright University Vietnam.

More importantly, he noted, the key to understanding a musician lies in understanding the era in which they lived.

In this accessible deep dive into the careers of the two songwriters, the book evaluates the relationship between two of the 20th century’s most beloved and essential figures.

Schafer retells countless colourful stories from the two artists’ lives, drawn from a wide range of Vietnamese and English-language sources, illuminating Vietnamese and American views on spirituality, romance, philosophy, identity and conflict.

From this perspective, Sơn and Dylan are seen not merely as musicians but as cultural and intellectual phenomena reflecting the major currents of thought of their time.

The book is divided into three main sections: War and Love (nine chapters), Literary and Musical Traditions (12 chapters) and Two Distinct Religious Traditions (nine chapters).

The author adopts an intertextual framework to explore music through literary and religious perspectives while reconstructing a turbulent chapter of the 20th century through the creative journeys of the two artists.

Across each section, the analysis expands from lyrics to literature, from music to philosophy and from individual expression to a broader social context.

Dubbed Việt Nam’s Bob Dylan by Joan Baez, Sơn (1939–2001) was a renowned musician, songwriter, painter and poet. Sơn wrote more than 600 songs during his career, mostly love songs, alongside anti-war compositions written during and about the American war in Việt Nam.

Schafer argues that the perceived similarities between the two artists should be approached with caution. Rather than reiterating the oft-cited comparison of Trịnh Công Sơn as the Bob Dylan of Việt Nam, he focuses on illuminating their fundamental differences.

In his portrayal, Sơn appears as an introspective and contemplative figure, shaped by a Buddhist sensibility, writing about war with compassion and about love with quiet melancholy.

By contrast, Dylan appears more rugged and intense, shaped profoundly by Judeo-Christian traditions. These Eastern and Western roots converge in shared concerns over war and peace, freedom, love, loneliness and the human condition.

Schafer taught comparative literature at Humboldt University before his retirement. In the 1960s, he lived in Huế City, where he taught English. He has written a number of essays and articles on Vietnamese culture.

Published by the Writers’ Association, the book commemorates the 25th anniversary of Sơn’s death, inviting readers to revisit his music through a broader, cross-cultural lens. — VNS