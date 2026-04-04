Phú Quốc surpasses Bali, Phuket in occupancy race

HÀ NỘI — According to the hospitality industry report, Phú Quốc has emerged as a new bright spot in Asia, posting rapid growth in visitor numbers and occupancy rates, and is expected to surpass established destinations such as Bali and Phuket in the first two months of 2026.

Room occupancy exceeds 90 per cent

According to the latest report by STR, a global hospitality data and analytics provider under CoStar Group, room occupancy in Phú Quốc reached over 90 per cent in January–February. This makes it the fastest-recovering destination among regional resort markets, compared to just 50 per cent in the same period of 2024. Notably, Phú Quốc’s occupancy rate has surpassed that of established resort hubs such as Bali (60 per cent) and Phuket (over 80 per cent).

Domestically, Phú Quốc’s growth momentum stands out even more when compared with major markets such as Đà Nẵng and the Nha Trang - Cam Ranh area. Đà Nẵng has maintained steady growth with an occupancy rate of around 70 per cent, supported by a strong base of international visitors and the upscale segment. Meanwhile, Nha Trang and Cam Ranh have recorded a significant rebound, with occupancy rising from below 50 per cent to over 60 per cent in 2026.

Notably, the report highlights that revenue per available room (RevPAR) in Phú Quốc has surged from below US$50 in 2024 to around $160-170 in 2026. The gap between Phuket and Phú Quốc is narrowing rapidly, underscoring the island’s transformation from competing primarily on price to enhancing profitability through diversified segments, cost optimisation and improved management.

This trend suggests that as traditional source markets gradually return to stability and post-pandemic travel demand shifts toward emerging destinations, Phú Quốc is entering a new phase of growth. The island still holds significant upside potential, driven by differentiated experiences, particularly its night-time economy and a continuously expanding large-scale entertainment ecosystem.

Premium experiences and shows: “A tourist magnet”

One of the key drivers behind Phú Quốc’s distinct momentum is the emerence of iconic tourism products, particularly in the island’s southern area, where tens of trillions of đồng have been invested in large-scale entertainment developments.

For the first time in Việt Nam, a coastal destination now hosts two large-scale shows featuring nightly fireworks displays, turning the sky and sea into part of the stage. Productions such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea not only extend visitors’ length of stay but also create compelling reasons for repeat visits, an essential factor in sustaining high occupancy rates.

In particular, while tourism in Phú Quốc was once known for its early nights, Sunset Town is now redefining the island’s nightlife rhythm. Visitors can enjoy a seamless journey, from watching the sunset on an iconic bridge to exploring vibrant night streets lined with restaurants, culminating in fireworks displays. This shift has played a key role in boosting occupancy rates, especially in the southern resort segment of the island.

Beyond recovery: Redefining the game

The STR/CoStar Group report also points to a notable trend: Việt Nam’s resort destinations such as Phú Quốc are gradually reshaping the competitive landscape in the region. Compared with Bali and Phuket, Phú Quốc is no longer competing solely on natural scenery, but increasingly on operational efficiency, cost management and the pace of product innovation.

While Bali has entered a phase of experiential saturation and Phuket faces pressure from abundant supply, Phú Quốc is hitting a “sweet spot”, where new supply remains controlled while tourism products are continuously refreshed, creating strong appeal for both international and domestic travellers.

Phú Quốc’s growth momentum is expected to be further reinforced in the coming years, particularly as the island becomes a focal point in preparations for APEC 2027.

Alongside investments in air, sea and land transport infrastructure, as well as conference facilities, Sun Group is developing a large-scale “hotel city” at Bãi Đất Đỏ (Ruby Beach). With the entry of 13 leading global hotel brands, the project is set not only to expand high-end accommodation supply but also to establish a new hub for MICE tourism and luxury resort travel.

At the same time, the arrival of the international brand Rixos on Hòn Thơm this year is set to mark a major step forward in elevating service standards, bringing Phú Quốc closer to the ranks of the world’s leading resort destinations. These developments not only address supply constraints but also create “new reasons to visit”, a key factor in sustaining long-term growth.

If Phú Quốc was once seen as a “rising star,” the combination of strong occupancy growth, continuous innovation in experiences and large-scale infrastructure investment is now helping the island carve out a distinct position, emerging as a formidable rival even to long-established destinations such as Phuket and Bali. — VNA/VNS