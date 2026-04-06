Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

HCM City to celebrate National Reunification Day

April 06, 2026 - 08:20
HCM City will launch a special programme, Non Sông Thống Nhất (National Unification), to mark the 51st anniversary of  Reunification Day (April 30) and the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day (May 1).
The city will present fireworks displays at various venues on April 30 to celebrate the anniversary of National Reunification and the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh

HCM CITY — HCM City will launch a special programme, Non Sông Thống Nhất (National Unification), to mark the 51st anniversary of Reunification Day (April 30) and the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day (May 1).

The programme will include photography exhibitions highlighting the resistance war that liberated the country in 1975, the beauty and potential of Việt Nam, and the economic, social and cultural development of both the city and the country.

The exhibitions will be held at Đồng Khởi Street and Chi Lăng Park in Sài Gòn Ward, Ba Cu Street in Vũng Tàu Ward and the Bình Dương Administrative Centre in Bình Dương Ward.

The city's leaders will participate in a memorial ceremony at the city’s war martyr commemorative site, and lay wreaths and offer incense at President Hồ Chí Minh's and President Tôn Đức Thắng's monuments.

A series of cultural and sports activities will be launched from April 29 to May 3.

The city Arts Centre will present special outdoor music and dance performances, featuring a range of patriotic songs.

The shows will begin at 7pm on April 29 at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street in Sài Gòn Ward, the New City Park in Bình Dương Ward, Tam Thắng Square in Vũng Tàu.

The city will present fireworks displays at various venues from 9pm to 9:15pm on April 30.

In addition, the city will host the 50th Traditional April 30 Marathon – HCM City Open. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Phú Quốc surpasses Bali, Phuket in occupancy race

According to the latest report by STR, a global hospitality data and analytics provider under CoStar Group, room occupancy in Phú Quốc reached over 90 per cent in January–February. This makes it the fastest-recovering destination among regional resort markets, compared to just 50 per cent in the same period of 2024.
Life & Style

Reviving Pháp Lam

Once reserved for the imperial palaces of Huế, Pháp Lam, Việt Nam’s enamelled bronze art, is finding new life through the work of a young Hà Nội artist. By transforming traditional techniques into contemporary objects, she bridges heritage and modern living, bringing an ancient craft closer to today’s generation.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom