Khánh Hòa promotes reading culture

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Province will launch a series of activities during April to promote reading culture in the community and celebrate the Việt Nam Book and Reading Cultural Day on April 21.

The highlighted event will be a book fair at the provincial library from April 18 to 23.

The fair will showcase thousands of titles published by the country’s publishing houses and book distributors, as well as rare books held by libraries and universities in the south-central coast region.

The publications will feature various fields, including geography, science, history, the Chăm ethnic group’s culture, classic literature, Vietnamese literature, travel and self-development, and picture books for children.

The event will also feature several activities to promote books and reading culture, such as book introductions, author exchanges, and discussions about the digital library and the use of electronic information services.

The library is at 8 Trần Hưng Đạo Street in Nha Trang Ward.

The provincial People's Committee asks relevant agencies and businesses to host a wide range of activities to mark the Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day, such as promoting the significant role of reading and the meaning of the Book Day on streets, administrative portals and social media, introducing books on online and offline platforms, and selling books at preferential prices.

In addition, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is hosting a contest to seek a reading culture ambassador of Khánh Hòa Province.

The competition, with the theme of "Preserving National Cultural Identity", aims to honour the Vietnamese language, literary works, history, and geographical documents, contributing to promoting national pride among young people.

Students in grades 4 to 12 in schools and vocational education centres in the province are eligible for the competition.

The winners will be announced in October.

The Việt Nam Book and Reading Cultural Day was first held in 2022 to honour authors working in book publishing and distribution and those contributing to developing the reading habit among the community. — VNS