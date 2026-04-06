Quảng Trị rolls out week-long cultural festival to boost summer tourism

QUẢNG TRỊ — Quảng Trị will host Culture and Tourism Week 2026 from April 24 to May 1, offering a packed line-up of events aimed at positioning the province as a must-visit summer destination, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

Centred at Bảo Ninh 1 Urban Area – Regal Legend in Đồng Hới Ward, the eight-day programme will feature cultural performances, culinary festivals and entertainment activities designed to boost tourism demand and showcase new travel experiences.

According to Hồ Văn Hoan, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event is part of an effort to stimulate summer tourism and introduce new tourism products.

“With a wide range of cultural, culinary and experiential activities, Quảng Trị is actively promoting tourism demand for the 2026 summer season,” he said.

“All of the programmes have been carefully prepared to ensure quality and safety, while mobilising social resources and encouraging the participation of businesses and local communities.”

He added that the festival also aims to strengthen the province’s tourism identity under the message "Wondrous Nature, Inspiring Memories", while contributing to brand recognition following administrative restructuring. Authorities are working to turn the event into an annual province-wide festival.

Opening night on April 24 will feature a large-scale artistic performance, incorporating modern sound and lighting technology alongside appearances by well-known artists.

Following the opening ceremony, the Regal Legend Food Festival and Camel Beer Festival will officially begin, running throughout the eight-day event. With more than 100 booths, the lakeside pedestrian street and night market are expected to become a mini culinary map, showcasing specialties from across Việt Nam.

The event will also introduce specialty products from Quảng Trị and other localities, offering visitors opportunities to explore regional crafts and cuisine.

By combining cultural showcases, culinary experiences and entertainment, Quảng Trị Culture and Tourism Week 2026 is expected to create a dynamic tourism platform, helping extend visitor stays and enhance the province’s competitiveness during the peak travel season. — VNS