Preserving the fluffy Bắc Hà

Discover the Bắc Hà, a rare breed of dog native to Việt Nam’s Northwest mountains. Known for their fierce vitality and unwavering loyalty, see how professional farms and passionate locals are working to preserve the pure bloodline of this highly sought-after canine national treasure.
The book, Trịnh Công Sơn and Bob Dylan: Essays on War, Love, Songwriting and Religion, has been translated by the Centre for Vietnamese Studies at Fulbright University Vietnam. Its author is a scholar with longstanding ties to and extensive research on Việt Nam.
HCM City will launch a special programme, Non Sông Thống Nhất (National Unification), to mark the 51st anniversary of Reunification Day (April 30) and the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day (May 1).
According to the latest report by STR, a global hospitality data and analytics provider under CoStar Group, room occupancy in Phú Quốc reached over 90 per cent in January–February. This makes it the fastest-recovering destination among regional resort markets, compared to just 50 per cent in the same period of 2024.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng on April 1 met with the family of acclaimed Austrian children’s writer Mira Lobe in Vienna, honouring her enduring contributions to global children’s literature and the lasting impact of her works in Việt Nam.