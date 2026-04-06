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Preserving the fluffy Bắc Hà

April 06, 2026 - 14:54
Discover the Bắc Hà, a rare breed of dog native to Việt Nam’s Northwest mountains. Known for their fierce vitality and unwavering loyalty, see how professional farms and passionate locals are working to preserve the pure bloodline of this highly sought-after canine national treasure.

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Phú Quốc surpasses Bali, Phuket in occupancy race

According to the latest report by STR, a global hospitality data and analytics provider under CoStar Group, room occupancy in Phú Quốc reached over 90 per cent in January–February. This makes it the fastest-recovering destination among regional resort markets, compared to just 50 per cent in the same period of 2024.

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