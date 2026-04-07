Việt Nam's iconic crepe 'bánh xèo' is a sizzling discovery

Thanh Hà

I am a lazy eater. I always want something simple and ready to eat rather than dishes requiring complicated preparation and cooking skills.

But bánh xèo, the sizzling crepe, is exceptional. The dish not only brings together a wide range of ingredients that vary by region but also requires skillful cooking techniques, as well as careful wrapping and rolling when eaten.

It is why I ignored bánh xèo for the first four decades of my life. I changed my mind when a close friend cooked it at home and invited me to her apartment for lunch.

While I was waiting, she suggested that I look up bánh xèo online. In just 30 minutes, I realised that I had overlooked one of the national dishes enjoyed worldwide for years.

It was mentioned on CNN 10 years ago in its 10 essential Vietnamese dishes every visitor should try.

Global favourite

The US-based outlet described it: "Turmeric powder, not eggs, lends this iconic southern dish its yellow colour. Bánh xèo is named for the sizzling sound its batter makes on the skillet. It’s made like a pancake and served like a crepe, if pancakes and crepes were filled with pork, shrimp and bean sprouts. Dipped in fish sauce, there are also variants of bánh xèo in Thailand and Cambodia."

TravelPulse reported the dish in its Culinary Delights: Must-Try Foods on Your Next Asian Adventure in 2024, saying: "Don't miss bánh xèo, a crispy savoury crepe, or gỏi cuốn, fresh spring rolls bursting with vegetables and herbs. These dishes showcase Việt Nam's focus on balance and fresh ingredients."

Recently, Shanti Travel, a network of on-the-ground travel agencies, mentioned bánh xèo in its 5 Must-Try Dishes to Eat in Việt Nam.

"Bánh xèo is a golden, crispy rice pancake folded around pork, shrimp, fresh vegetables and spices, mainly in central and southern Việt Nam. Traditionally, it’s eaten hot, folded by hand and loved for its generous and indulgent nature."

Regional variations

I also learned that bánh xèo varies widely from north to south. The size, the fillings and even the vegetables served alongside it all shift by region.

Normally, bánh xèo is filled with options like chicken, beef or shrimp, bean sprouts and spring onion. In the central region, which is home to long coastal beaches, seafood such as succulent prawns, tender squid and plump mussels offers another great option.

Moving to the South, the crepe is giant, golden and overflowing with fillings. Down in the Southwest, the fillings become even more creative. People enjoy coconut palm and coconut heart, and in some places it is served with duck.

My friend — a skilled home cook — is praised for achieving crispy perfection with the crepe, made from a rice flour and turmeric mix, in a hot pan.

Though some people might prefer to use chopsticks to eat bánh xèo directly, the best way to enjoy it is with your hands. It is cut into smaller pieces and served with fresh herbs and vegetables. There are many vegetables to choose from, but lettuce, Vietnamese perilla, basil and bean sprouts are the most common.

Wrapping and rolling them tightly in a rice paper sheet or a large mustard green leaf before dipping them in either a rich peanut sauce or a tangy, spicy fish sauce delivers a burst of flavours.

Bánh xèo can be enjoyed throughout the year, but it is especially delicious in autumn and winter, as the cool weather helps keep it crispy for longer. It tastes best when freshly made and eaten immediately.

Wherever it is eaten in Việt Nam, bánh xèo rarely disappoints. It is delicious and endlessly satisfying, offering a unique taste of Việt Nam's rich culinary tradition for food lovers and curious travellers alike.

My friend said that if I wanted the best bánh xèo in town, the Michelin Guide would provide useful addresses not only in Hà Nội but also in Đà Nẵng, HCM City and other localities. — VNS