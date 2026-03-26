Thai Festival visits Hà Nội for second year

HÀ NỘI — Authentic sounds and vibes of Thailand will return to the capital to entertain visitors to the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long.

The second edition of Thai Festival in Hà Nội, which is hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy, will open to the public from 10am to 9pm with free admission on March 27-29.

The three-day event is expected to welcome thousands of visitors from across Hà Nội and beyond.

Held under the theme 'Creative Life and Creative Heartbeat', the festival commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Việt Nam, celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two countries through culture, creativity and people-to-people exchange.

The event builds on the success of the first-ever Flagship Thai Festival in Hà Nội last year with the theme 'Creative Thailand: The Pulse of Tradition'.

Hà Nội was one of only six capitals worldwide selected by the Royal Thai Government to host the flagship festival, highlighting the city’s importance in Thailand’s cultural diplomacy.

This year, the event will feature a vibrant programme of cultural performances, culinary experiences and interactive activities.

Visitors will be enchanted by massive cultural performances such as traditional and contemporary Thai dances, Muay Thai demonstrations and Thai-Vietnamese National Dress Fashion Show.

The festival will also present the exhibition 'Thai National Dress: The Legacy of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother', showcasing the beauty and heritage of Thai textiles.

In the field of creative exhibitions, the organisers will let visitors to immerse in Songkran experiences, Thai fashion, beauty, lifestyle and handicraft products.

For food lovers, the cuisine corners will offer an authentic symphony of Thai dishes, showcasing the diversity of Thai flavours.

The artisans and artists will be available to instruct people with hands-on Thai craft D.I.Y workshops, and traditional games as interactive activities.

Other vibrant attractions include outdoor film screenings of The Con-Heartist and Beauty and the Beat; multimedia presentations on Thailand-Việt Nam friendship, and booths featuring Thai companies operating in Việt Nam, reflecting the growing economic partnership between the two countries.

The festival's opening ceremony will take place at 6.30pm on March 27 on the front lawn of the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long. A

According to organisers, with an expected 3,000-4,000 visitors per day, the festival will be a place where tradition meets the future, where culture, creativity and friendship come together, offering visitors a unique chance to experience the vibrant spirit of Thailand in the heart of Hà Nội.

More than a cultural showcase, this festival serves as a beacon of a shared prosperity and a testament to the vibrant, growing strong friendship between two countries.

The Thăng Long Citadel is at No 19C Hoàng Diệu Street, Ba Đình Ward. — VNS