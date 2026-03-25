Beach hub promotes MICE in 2026

ĐÀ NẴNG – Making a fresh pitch to put itself on the meetings map, the central city of Đà Nẵng has launched a promotion programme to boost meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism in 2026 – Elevating your MICE Experience, Return to Origin – offering authentic value, cultural identity and pristine nature in what is widely regarded as one of the country’s most liveable destinations.

Deputy director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Thị Hoài An stressed that tourists visiting Đà Nẵng will experience the deep value of authentic culture and well-preserved nature and heritage.

Tourism products and services are increasingly aligning with global trends that emphasise authentic experiences and the true quality of life and culture.

“The city has identified MICE service as a key focus in the tourism industry, so a series of renewed promotion programmes have been built to make it a leading and appealing MICE destination in Việt Nam and the region,” An said.

“Đà Nẵng targets welcoming between 19.4 million and 19.8 million tourists, including 8.6 million international visitors and generating nearly VNĐ70 trillion (nearly US$2.7 billion) in tourism revenue in 2026,” she said.

Director of the city’s Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyễn Thị Hồng Thắm said the sector is sending a message to global visitors that visiting Đà Nẵng offers the chance to experience and appreciate pristine nature and authentic culture.

She said Đà Nẵng offers experiential tours and products centred on traditional crafts, well-preserved nature reserves, pristine white-sand beaches, world heritage sites, distinctive cuisine and a welcoming environment and people.

She added that more than 30,000 vouchers offering discounts of between 10 per cent and 60 per cent have been set aside for tourists exploring accommodation, local food and tour services in 2026.

Thắm said the city’s tourism sector has launched TripC Prize, a video-first platform for travel and food that encourages visitors to experience, recommend and earn rewards, as part of efforts to promote engagement among tourists.

The promotion programme also encourages repeat visits by offering additional incentives, preferential pricing and vouchers to MICE groups returning to Đà Nẵng for a second time or beyond.

Earlier this year, more than 1,000 B2B meetings between Vietnamese and Philippine travel businesses were held at the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu in the Philippines.

The city also welcomed two flights linking Bali in Indonesia and Manila in the Philippines with Đà Nẵng, operated by budget carrier AirAsia.

Additional flights from Narita and Osaka in Japan have been scheduled to strengthen connections with Đà Nẵng.

The beachfront Ariyana Convention Centre Đà Nẵng won the ASEAN MICE Venue Award for 2026–28, marking a positive milestone for the tourism industry in the central city.

Đà Nẵng has emerged as a key player in the Asia-Pacific MICE sector, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for international meetings and conventions in recent years.

The city’s tourism industry has identified MICE and golf as two strategic products to attract visitors.

Last week, more than 9,000 runners took part in the Đà Nẵng International Marathon, a sporting event expected to generate VNĐ142 billion (around $5.4 million) for the local economy.

Đà Nẵng is set to host its first full-distance IRONMAN Vietnam on May 10, building on a decade of success with IRONMAN 70.3 and becoming the 32nd stop on the world’s largest triathlon circuit. — VNS