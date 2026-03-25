Hà Giang, Hội An gain global spotlight in Time Out’s 2026 rankings

HÀ NỘI — Hà Giang (Tuyên Quang) and Hội An (Đà Nẵng) have been named among the world’s 51 most beautiful destinations for 2026 by Time Out, ranking 17th and 51st respectively, a recognition expected to boost Việt Nam’s global tourism appeal and generate wide international media exposure across key markets in Europe, the US and Australia.

Hà Giang evokes both geological grandeur and human stories, where winding mountain passes such as Mã Pì Lèng and Thẩm Mã captivate domestic and international travellers alike, each curve revealing a new and distinct landscape.

Yet what places Hà Giang alongside some of the world’s most celebrated mountain destinations, according to Time Out, lies not only in its dramatic terrain but also in the cultural depth of Việt Nam’s northeastern frontier. The province is home to 43 ethnic groups whose long-standing traditions have shaped a unique social and cultural fabric, with each village preserving layers of indigenous heritage and collective memory.

Harsh natural conditions combined with enduring cultural traditions have created a destination that offers visitors more than scenic views, it provides an immersive experience rooted in local life and identity.

Gen Z travel blogger Vương Công Nam, who travelled across Việt Nam by motorbike to explore lesser-known stops, described Hà Giang in spring as particularly striking, echoing Time Out’s assessment.

Beyond its landscapes, he highlighted the distinctive atmosphere of Lunar New Year celebrations in the highlands, where early-year markets come alive with colourful traditional costumes, lively conversations and simple daily activities that create a warm and intimate cultural experience.

If Hà Giang represents the beauty of space, Hội An embodies the beauty of time. The ancient town stands out not only for its distinctive visual charm but also for its vibrant living environment and its rare ability to preserve a natural connection between heritage and contemporary life.

According to Time Out, the warm yellow tones of Hội An’s old streets, narrow lanes marked by the passage of time, and lantern-lit evenings create an emotionally rich setting where visitors do more than observe, they become part of the experience.

Local cuisine adds another dimension, serving not merely as famous dishes but as stories of culture and memory passed down through generations. Visitors can immerse themselves in traditional craft villages and everyday community life, gaining deeper insight into how cultural values are preserved and transmitted over time.

Hội An’s recognition therefore represents more than an accolade; it affirms the destination’s enduring cultural value and long-term appeal to global travellers.

Leaders of Đà Nẵng City expect recent international honours to support tourism growth targets, including welcoming around 19.1 million visitors in 2026, up 10.2 per cent from 2025. Of the total, international arrivals are projected to reach approximately 7.86 million, reinforcing the city’s position as one of Việt Nam’s leading tourism hubs. — VNA/VNS

